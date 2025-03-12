‘I feel like this is getting out of hand’: Customer goes to Stop & Shop. Then he sees the price of a rotisserie chicken

TikToker Knightfall (@knightfall__vader) took to the platform to alert viewers about rising prices at Stop & Shop.

“I’m gonna show you why mass looting is gonna start soon,” he says to viewers at the beginning of the video.

He then pans the camera to a stack of strawberries, with the sign reading $8.99 each. He continues to show viewers other items in the store: a gallon of milk for $7.79, and a 28-pack of variety chips for $22.99. “That’s the sale price,” he adds.

Next, he shows a rotisserie chicken priced at $7.99. “Rotisserie was like $4.99,” he comments.

He asks, “Is that a lot for berries?” before showing viewers a pack of frozen blueberries priced at $14.49.

He then shows a can of smooth peanut butter for $7.49. As the piercing music in the background intensifies, he pans to a carton of 12 eggs with a price tag of $12.86. “I don’t know about that,” he remarks.

A jug of water is listed at $12.99. “The water. I don’t know about that,” he questions.

He continues to display other items in the store: a party bag of Cheetos for $6.99, steak for $19.56, bell peppers for $8.99, and a pack of clementines for $10.99.

Viewer Reactions to Rising Prices

Knightfall’s video has 855,200 views and thousands of comments, with many viewers expressing frustration over rising grocery prices.

“Prices are insane. People can’t even afford housing now, and you add food to the equation. Something needs to change quick,” one viewer commented.

“7.25$ an hour. How can someone afford the basics?” another viewer questioned.

Another added, “$12.99 for water!! … I pay 25 cents for a liter and a half in Spain! The US is doomed!”

“How is rotisserie chicken cheaper than a punnet of strawberries? That’s absolutely bonkers,” a viewer shared.

Rising costs: what’s driving the price hikes?

According to NerdWallet, food prices have climbed 31 percent over the last six years and “remain high because of the combined impact of rising operating costs, supply-chain disruptions, and corporate profits.”

NerdWallet further reports that rising production, labor, and fuel costs have affected every part of the food system. Additionally, “global events, severe weather, and disease have affected many essential crops and livestock.” In response, some food companies have attempted to maintain or boost profitability.

These issues have trickled down to grocery store prices, as seen in Knightfall’s viral video. With President Donald Trump’s looming tariff policies, experts predict that prices will continue to rise, according to CNBC.

The Daily Dot reached out to Knightfall via TikTok and Stop & Shop via email for comment.

