‘Wish he would’ve told me’: Customer trades in Audi TT RS for GMC Denali. Then the dealership worker takes a closer look at the car

A car salesman recently took to TikTok to discuss how an Audi TT RS that he took for a trade-in turned out to have modifications on it that weren’t previously disclosed.

The New Jersey-based car salesman Joseph Rodriguez (@jrodsellscars) garnered over 729,000 views as publication when he explained how the modifications kept them from noticing issues before the trade.

Trades an Audi TT RS for a GMC Denali

According to Rodriguez, a client had traded in his 2018 Audi TT RS for a GMC Denali the dealership had in stock. Unfortunately for Rodriguez, the client didn’t inform them that the car had some modifications.

“My client traded in his TT RS for a Denali we had in stock, but he failed to tell me a few major things about this car. He actually traded this car with a tune on it and we didn’t even know,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the “tune” on the car affected the check engine light, which let the client slip the trade-in without the dealership realizing that he’d modified the car.

“This is just a stage 1 tune, which is nothing crazy, but the car has no [catalytic converter], so he actually had his tuner tune the car so the check engine light doesn’t show up,” Rodriguez said.

Fortunately, for the dealership, they are able to convert the car back to “bone stock” or factory default, and will be able to sale the vehicle once they are done.

What is tuning?

According to Bilstein, a company that builds performance suspension systems, tuning means “improving the appearance, performance or handling of a car.” Tuning has four basic categories: “engine tuning, suspension tuning, body tuning and interior tuning.” Additionally, tuning is different from replacing parts because the practice is about improving existing parts within a vehicle.

Examples include engine tuning and suspension tuning. Engine tuning includes enlarging a cylinder’s capacity, turbocharging an engine, and modifying a chip within the vehicle. Suspension tuning, “enhances a car’s handling and appearance,” and includes lowering a car, coilovers, and adding sports suspensions.

How to tell if a car has been tuned

According to UK auto shop The Tuner Performance Centre, there are six ways to find out if a car has been tuned.

Firstly, car tuning is all about increasing performance, so if a vehicle model suddenly has a higher top speed than the speedometer’s max speed, quicker acceleration, or is generally just quicker and more powerful, then it’s a good sign the car has been tuned.

Another sign is if there is increased fuel efficiency than what a particular model usually gets. Then there’s unusual engine behavior, such as sudden power surges, unstable idling, or engine knocking. There may also be visible modifications like new aftermarket exhaust systems, turbo or supercharger installations, and specialized performance air filters.

Additionally, you can also use diagnostic tools and software to find out. Usually, tuned cars will have different settings than the manufacturer’s default settings, so it’s one way to find out. Tuning can also cause random error codes, so if a diagnostic tool is bringing up random codes, then the vehicle may have been tuned. Lastly, if you bought a used car, check the paperwork from the last owner and search for receipts from tuning shops or for upgraded software.

What do viewers think?

Many viewers claimed that dealerships “forget” to disclose information all the time, so the client not disclosing that he modified the car is fair game.

“Let’s be honest, there’s plenty that yall don’t disclose about the cars you sell,” one said.

“A salesman is complaining about not asking,” another remarked.

“So he pulled a dealership move, don’t see a problem here,” a third added.

“How did a dealership full of people who are supposedly automotive professionals not notice an aftermarket exhaust,” a viewer questioned.

“Yall sell used cars the same way to unsuspecting people,” another asserted.

Others suggested that the dealership sell the car with the modifications instead of bringing it back to factory settings.

“Who the hell wanna go back to stock,” one asked.

“You can sell it modified like that bro ppl will buy it,” a second added.

“I’d rather have the way it is then stock,” a third agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rodriguez via TikTok comment and Audi via email.

