‘I GASPED at the second one’: Wedding planner confronts 4 wedding guests for wearing white

A wedding planner revealed how she called out four guests who had the audacity to wear white to someone else’s wedding.

Wedding planner Cari Izaguirre (@cari.izaguirre) shared a piece of important advice for all wedding guests in a TikTok video that has garnered over 128,000 views as of this writing.

Simply put, Cari says, “You do not wear white to a wedding … You just don’t do it.”

“I’m just gonna show you guys what not to wear to a wedding,” the professional planner goes on to say as she reveals four offending guests at a wedding that she had been hired for.

First is a woman in a short white dress with long sleeves. Next, is what the planner refers to as a “full-on wedding dress,” in which a woman is seen wearing a full-length ivory lace dress. The third dress is similar to the first, except it is light pink with short-sleeved. Finally, there is a woman in a white blouse, which the Cari says isn’t “as bad,” but still offensive enough to be called out.

Furthermore, Cari says, the same rule applies to men. “You don’t wear a white suit,” she explains. “But if you wear a white button-up with a tie, 100% fine.” But Cari reiterates that women should not “wear things that look like the bride.”

Cari also asks her viewers, “So what would you guys do? Would you keep the love and peace or would you say something?” She claims that she is not the type of wedding planner to let this slide and that she did say something to the offending guests.

“So, just don’t wear white, cream, light pink. Don’t do it. Just don’t,” she concludes the video.

Viewers were shocked to see the dresses that some of the guests opted for at this wedding and they shared their opinions with the planner in the comment section.

“That one that looks like an actual wedding dress, floored me,” one viewer wrote.

“I GASPED at the second one,” a second agreed.

“How do people not know this,” wrote a third user well-versed in the etiquette of wedding attire.

But some viewers disagreed on whether some of the dresses crossed the line.

“I think the only one that is bad is the lacey long DRESS. Looks like a wedding dress foresure . other ones aren’t bad,” one user remarked.

“I didn’t think any of the light outfits were a problem, except the one that looked like a wedding dress. I have heard not to wear white at a wedding,” someone else echoed.

This wedding planner is absolutely correct about whether or not its acceptable for guests to wear white to a wedding. The Knot explains that wearing white can unintentionally steal the attention away from the bride. So, unless the couple has asked their guests to wear white, guests would be wise to stay away from anything white, cream, or ivory.

