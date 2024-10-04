‘Come with me to get kicked out of a wedding’: Viewers defend bride who kicked out makeup artist for overstaying welcome

A viral wedding makeup drama has been unfolding on TikTok over the past few days, drawing major criticism toward the owner of the makeup studio involved.

Early last week, makeup artist Keziah, posted a three-part video series on the official TikTok account for her wedding salon, the Key Look (@thekeylookllc). In the videos, she claimed she was unfairly “kicked out” of a wedding where she was hired to do hair and makeup.

“Come with me to get kicked out of a wedding I was booked to do hair and makeup for,” she wrote in the opening of her first video.

Why a bride kicked out her makeup artist

She began by explaining that she had been having a tough week, having worked back-to-back days immediately after finding out her boyfriend had cheated on her.

As the day went on, Keziah said she began to enjoy herself, laughing and dancing with her team and the wedding party while working on them and “filming content,” as she described it.

“In our wedding day agreement, we have the right to film content and use it for whatever we’d like,” she wrote in the text overlay. ”When you sign an agreement you agree to content being filmed at your wedding unless you advice us in writing 60 days before your wedding.”

In particular, Keziah wanted to recreate the “My fiancé” trend with the wedding party. She said everyone “was so supportive” about it. Throughout the day she got several of these clips she would later stitch together to make the video.

“We’re trying to go viral,” she can be heard saying in the video.

The makeup artist is kicked out

In addition to capturing the makeup and hair process, Keziah also filmed other key moments of the day.

However, as the filming continued, the groom became increasingly frustrated.

“We’re not doing any more TikToks. You’re getting on my [expletive] nerves,” he reportedly told Keziah.

She said that the comment left her in tears, prompting even the bride to comfort her. Keziah then left the reception without getting the final shots for the “My Fiancé” trend.

However, after driving around for a bit, she reconsidered and unexpectedly returned to the reception, determined to capture the footage she still needed.

As she was sitting with the groomsmen at their table, Keziah said the assistant planner approached. The planner said, “The couple doesn’t want you here anymore, so you’re gonna have to leave.”

Keziah was taken aback by the situation, especially after noticing security keeping an eye on her as she processed what happened.

At the end of the third video, she appears in her car, visibly emotional. She questions whether “this is a sign” that she should “leave the industry.”

Viewers didn’t respond positively

The response was overwhelmingly critical, and the Key Look TikTok account eventually deleted the original videos.

Many viewers commented that they had never seen a makeup artist so involved in the day’s events.

Several bridesmaids also responded. One wrote, “These TikToks are a huge violation of our privacy and the privacy of the bride… It became an issue when they were taking away from the photographer and videographer’s time, who were contracted for this content.”

“Having content like this up AND disrespecting my best friend, her husband, and her wedding day is CRAZY,” added Yaya, the groom’s sister.

The bride’s own sister also spoke out, saying, “The bride is my sister. Shame on you for even posting this. If you need to cope, don’t use someone else’s wedding to do so.”

Even the bride herself shared her thoughts, writing, “I understand you’re sorry for your behavior on the day, I forgave you on the day. It wasn’t until all of this that I had animosity towards you.”

Adding to the criticism, Alton King, the songwriter behind the song “My Fiancé,” commented, “I hate that this was the straw.”

An apology video

After posting and deleting an initial apology video, Keziah followed up with a two-part apology.

In the second part, she says, “I listened to all the feedback and I want y’all to know that I hear you. I take full responsibility for my actions and definitely recognize that there are things I could have done better in this particular situation.”

She explains that she was “emotional” when she initially made the videos. “I’m human, and we all make mistakes,” she adds.

Keziah then vows to stop rehashing the issue, apologizes to the couple, and wishes them a long and happy marriage.

Her last video has garnered more than 3.6 million views at the time of writing.

Viewers respond to the apology video

In the comments, viewers said don’t believe the apology is sincere.

“Someone said Michael Scott energy and I honestly agree,” wrote one user.

“‘I’m human, and we all make mistakes,’” exclaimed another. “Girl YOU ruined THEIR special day. They will forever remember this when for their wedding. Get yourself together!!”

“You need to give the client a full refund for defaming their character and interrupting the wedding,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Key Look via Instagram and TikTok direct message for further comment.

