‘Just sent this to HR’: Walmart worker takes a nap during her lunch break. It backfires

A Walmart worker posted a viral video saying she took a nap during her lunch break but accidentally slept through her shift.

Brooke (@bigbicepbrooke) has reached over 15,000 views and 800 likes on her TikTok by Wednesday.

To start her video, Brooke says she frequently goes into her car during her lunch break to take a nap.

“I set an alarm,” she says. “Today, I set an alarm; I guess I turned it off.”

Brooke says she woke up two hours later and missed the whole second half of her shift that day.

“It was a good nap, though,” she adds before ending her video. “I’m going back home to finish that nap.”

She captioned her video, “Real.”

A viewer in the comments section told Brooke, “A win is a win.”

“It happens,” another said, “def best nap.” Brooke responded to this comment, saying, “bro was having dreams about work while sleeping.”

One viewer suggested to Brooke, “I would absolutely just tell them you forgot to clock back in from break.”

She responded to this comment, “I did tell ‘em but I had paid time off so I just used it to make up for it.”

Another viewer told Brooke that they sent her TikTok to Walmart. “Just sent this to HR,” they wrote.

Unfazed, Brooke responded, “it’s okay bestie, I told my manager and used my paid time off.”

“Can you say “FIRED”?? Lol just kidding I’ve done that omg worst feeling ever,” another joked.

Another Walmart employee said, “I just started at Wally World and this guy was sat up straight asleep w drool dripping from his mouth.”

Brooke responded, “That’s how I be in my car but I lean my seat all the way back and curl into a ball.”

Brooke is not the only worker who went viral for a nap mishap. Recently, a night worker said she missed her entire shift after she accidentally napped for 12 hours.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brooke via TikTok direct message and Walmart via media contact form for more information.

