‘I woke up the next day’: Worker says she missed her shift after she accidentally napped for 12 hours

Don’t you hate it when you lay down for an hour-long nap that turns into a 3-hour REM ancient slumber? Well, the same thing happened to TikToker @queenquteepey, but instead of three hours, she slept for 12—and allegedly completely missed a shift for work.

Worried, she turned to her TikTok account to put her panic on display and presumably ask for recommendations from people as to what was the best way to proceed. Her viral post racked up well over 7 million views and her genuine panic is resonating with other users on the platform.

@queen_quteepey 1hr nap turned to 12hr….. I’m so stressed (no one called from work yet soooo 💀) ♬ Mrs. Right – Mindless Behavior

She says in the clip, “Yo, I just woke up and I was supposed to go to work yesterday at 5pm. I woke up the next day!”

“I was supposed to go to work at 5 so once I came back from school I was really tired cause I had an exam to study for,” the TikToker continues. “So I was like, let me take a nap at 4pm and let me take an hour nap so at 5 Imma get up and go to work. I woke up right now! Right the fuck now!”

She opens her blinds to show the lack of light outside. “It’s dark outside y’all. It’s the next morning!” the creator says, panicked. “I literally was like OK let me get ready and look at the time. And it’s 5am!”

The TikToker then shows her Apple Watch to the camera. “The next day! Like I didn’t call, I didn’t text, I didn’t, it’s literally no call, no show,” she exclaims. She walks to the bathroom and puts her hands over her face, visibly stressed out.

“I didn’t even call off like…oh my God. The fact that I slept for 12 hours straight,” she says before the video cuts out.

Commenters wanted to know the aftermath of what happened and how her boss responded. She did provide an updated video where she showed screenshot text messages between her and her boss.

Judging from their conversation, it looks like her boss was more concerned for @queen_quteepey’s well-being than the fact she was a no-show at work. The TikToker asked commenters for their advice on how to best navigate the situation, wondering whether she should lie about the situation or come up with another excuse as to why she wasn’t at work.

So what did she ultimately decide to do? The college student says she went with the truth, citing a close relationship with her boss as to why she felt comfortable being completely honest with her.

The creator’s reputation as being a diligent and prompt worker was ultimately what gave her leeway from her boss, she says.

Viewers applauded her boss’s response to the situation, with one user writing, “More managers need to be understanding like this fr.”

Others urged @queen_quteepey to not be so hard on herself for sleeping 12 hours straight, stating that if she was zonked out for that long without waking up once then she probably desperately needed the rest.

“If you sleep for 12 hours when you didn’t intend to- you needed to,” one user wrote. “Glad your manager was understanding.”

Another wrote, “school + work + night shift… gurl you needed it! night shift messed with my head, I’d need 10-12hrs instead of 8. sleep quality is a thing!”

Others who worked as managers said that if one of their workers told them the same thing, they’d have a similar response.

“As a manager, once you told me you slept through your shift,” one user claimed. “Especially If you said you slept for 12 hours, I’d definitely understand.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @queen_quteepey via email for further comment.