‘No training whatsoever. They just expect you to know everything’: Walmart worker shares why they quit after 2 weeks on the job

In a viral TikTok, a Walmart worker explained why the store’s work environment led her to quit her job after just two weeks.

The TikTok, which was done in the app’s carousel format, includes four different images of Samantha (@ieatyuji) at work or in her blue Walmart vest. She has a deadpan expression in all of the pictures.

In the TikTok, Samantha said that working at Walmart “sucks” and referred to her profile as a “#WalmartHatePage.” The worker explained that she got no training yet and was expected to “know everything.” Despite never being trained, her co-workers would get annoyed with her for being “clueless” yet didn’t help her or show her the ropes, she said.

“Manager literally did not give a f abt me,” Samantha said.

She explained that she worked in the back, not on the sales floor. Since she didn’t know anything about working the front of the store, it was “so awkward” when she had to interact with customers.

Samantha shared that she worked “cap 2.” According to a Walmart job posting, a Cap 2 Team Associate is also referred to as a Truck Unloader. Workers on this shift are in charge of unloading nightly trucks every day and stocking the freight to the sales floor. The shift is from 2 to 11pm.

“It was exhausting and I was the only girl unloading,” Samantha added.

She went on to say that one of her co-workers was really rude to her and she faced constant judgment because she didn’t look like the “stereotypical Latina girl like the other two girls there.”

“My whole team made me feel like sh*t cuz no one talked to me or helped me or anything but they would point out all the mistakes to the team lead,” Samantha claimed.

The video has more than 72,000 views and over 600 comments as of Friday. The Daily Dot previously reported on another Walmart employee who claimed she was trained by someone who never got any training.

In reply to a comment Samantha shared, she was, “Just mad in general and decided to make this tik tok abt a job [she] quit months ago.”

Several commenters recounted similar experiences working for the retail giant.

“They left me alone in electronics on my first day with no training. I couldn’t log into the register. Worked there for a bit over a year,” a person said.

“I agree on they just expect you to know everything,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Samantha via TikTok comment and to Walmart via email.