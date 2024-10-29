‘I was mad confused’: Walmart worker says shopper came in to buy a TV. Then she tried to take it home

Don’t be like these unprepared Walmart customers.

Next time you buy a large item from the store—like a big-screen TV or furniture item—make sure you’ve thought through how you’re going to get it home.

Why couldn’t these Walmart shoppers take home their TV?

“I said this once and imma say it again: Why do these people be buying stuff and they can’t find a way to take it to the house?” Walmart employee Pure (@skylouieee) says.

In a viral video with more than 210,000, Pure explains that he was working in the electronics section that day, and a couple asked for help purchasing a TV.

He grabbed the television for them and took it to checkout. As he was scanning the item, Pure told them that as part of their standard procedure, he’d have to take the TV (which was probably quite heavy) to their car and put it in the back seat for them.

While we couldn’t find any official policy explaining why this is protocol, we assume it has something to do with ensuring high-value items leave the store safely so that Walmart isn’t liable for any damages. Or it could just be an attempt at providing good customer service.

“You’re putting it in the car right now?” the couple said, obviously confused,

“How else are y’all gonna take the TV home?” Pure asked.

The couple revealed that they didn’t have a big car with them at the moment or friends with a big enough car.

“So, is there any way y’all can keep the TV here?” the woman asked.

Walmart doesn’t hold items, so Pure tried to put the TV in the backseat of the car they came in, and it didn’t fit, causing the couple to get upset with Pure (over their own lack of preparedness). They told him they wanted to go to customer service.

You’d think their first thought would be to return the TV and reorder it online so it gets delivered to their house. Nope. They ask if their local Walmart has a delivery program (that’s not how that works).

“So how am I gonna get my TV home?” the woman half of the couple asked.

“At that point I was mad confused, cuz bruh, if youdon’t have a vehicle to carry the TV then why would you come and buy the TV in person and not have it delivered to your house in the first place?” Pure explains in his video.

They ended up returning the TV, he says, and Pure had to haul it all the way to the back of the store.

Walmart déjá vu

This isn’t the first time Pure’s been put in an uncomfortable situation because of a customer who didn’t think through their purchase.

Just a few months ago, an older woman came in, bought a bike, and asked Pure to help her take it outside. When they got out there, she told him she was taking the bus. OK, he could walk her a few minutes to the bus stop and help her get the bike in, Pure thought.

But the woman revealed it was a 12-minute walk away.

“Ma’am, I can’t go off the premises like that,” he says. “She looked at me and said, ‘How am I going to load the bike on the bus by myself?’”

She ended up returning the bike on the spot.

“Basically, all that work that I had to do to get the bike out of the store for her, I did all for nothing,” he says at the end of the clip.

How to get an oversized purchase home

If you’re in a position where you need to lug an oversized item home, we have a few suggestions:

Phone a friend – See if anyone you know has a car that would fit the item you’re buying. Order an UberXL – While Uber discourages this, many drivers with big cars will allow you to transport your item in their car. Give them a heads up before they arrive that you’re moving a large item to make sure they’re comfortable with the request and give them a good tip after. Order online – This is the most straightforward approach since the transportation is handled for you, but we understand your worries about packages getting stolen or needing the item ASAP.

“Asked someone three times if they were sure the 65” tv would fit in their car before they checked out because it never, ever does. They insisted it would. It did not. This was somehow my fault,” a top comment read.

“I don’t understand how those kinds of ppl even get out of bed in the morning. I bought a 75 inch that I knew wouldn’t fit into my sub so I rented a uhaul. $20 plus the few miles I had driven it,” a person said.

“The time someone placed a full grocery order and I go to bring it outside and the man walked there. Like sir…how are you getting your groceries home?!” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pure via TikTok direct message and comment and to Walmart via email.

