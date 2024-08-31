‘I did all that for nothing’: Walmart worker says shopper came in to buy a bike. Then she tried to take it home

A Walmart worker urges customers to make a plan to get their big purchases home before checking out in a now-viral TikTok.

In a video with over 338,000 views, TikTok Pure (@skylouieee) sits in his car with his head in his hands, clearly frustrated.

“These customers be pissing me off,” he says.

He explains that an older woman came into the store and asked him to help her get a bike off the wall and bring it to the front.

“After we paid for the bike and took it outside, I asked her, ‘Do you have a car to take it home with?’” he says. “She said, ‘I don’t have a car; I take the bus.’”

Pure offers to walk her to the bus stop, thinking it’s nearby. But the woman reveals that it’s a 12-minute walk away.

“Ma’am, I can’t go off the premises like that,” he says. “She looked at me and said, ‘How am I going to load the bike on the bus by myself?’”

He says the woman followed him back into the store and requested a refund.

“Basically, all that work that I had to do to get the bike out of the store for her, I did all for nothing,” he says at the end of the clip.

Can you take a bike on a bus?

While Pure says that the customer returned the bike because she couldn’t get it on the bus, other viewers say that they successfully take their bike on public transportation all the time.

“Buses usually have bike holders in the front and the driver will help you put it on there securely!!” one user says.

“Buses have bike racks on them (at least in my city)… why couldn’t she just do that??” another writes.

“Why couldn’t she ask the bus driver for help lol,” a third asked.

Retail workers weigh in

Other retail workers share similar stories of customers coming unprepared to take big purchases home.

“I had a lady pull up in a Nissan Altima and bought an extra large sectional couch. She wanted us to hold the couch for her like ma’am, we don’t do holds,” one writes.

“The Lady wanted an 86-inch TV, so she called it up, and when I was taking it to her car, she asked if it would fit in her Ford Focus,” another says.

“I had to as a guy who wanted a kayak from our store how he was gonna transport it home. He was like, ‘Uh… You guys will deliver it. Duh’ Sir, this is TJ Maxx, lol. We don’t do that,” a third shares.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media form and to Pure via TikTok direct message and comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.