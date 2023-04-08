‘I’m about to sue Walmart’: Walmart shopper says she found a giant bug in her pre-made salad

A Walmart customer’s clip went viral on TikTok after they allegedly made a startling discovery inside her pre-made salad: a giant bug.

The six-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user Jenovia (@novsterrr) where she reveals her half-eaten salad. Inside it, a huge bug resembling some sort of moth lays among the spinach leaves. The content creator expresses her anger in the text overlay, writing, “mood because I’m about to sue Walmart.” The video then shifts from her salad to her standing in Walmart’s customer service line.

In addition, Jenovia further vents her disgust in the caption, writing, “Im sick rn.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jenovia via email and TikTok comment and Walmart via media contact form. The video amassed 7.3 million views as of Saturday where viewers were confused about how she didn’t notice the bug in her salad before eating some of it.

“Before you realized that there was a bug in the salad, did you feel something crunchy,” one viewer asked.

“How did u eat so much of it without noticing,” a second questioned.

“It’s crazy bc u ate half of it before u realized,” a third noted.

The creator clarified in another video that she didn’t notice at first because the bug “blends in.”

Some users advised Jenovia not to sue Walmart, but rather the company that prepackages the salads.

“Don’t sue walmart sue the food the company that was shipped to them,” one user advised.

“Call the company who owns the brand not Walmart. Walmart will refund you, original company will give more,” a second stated.

“Can’t sue Walmart not their fault sue the ones that package it,” a third commented.

Others shared their stories of allegedly finding bugs inside their Walmart salads.

“I’ve found a LIVE lady bug in mine once,” one person shared.

“One time I saw a big grasshopper in a bok choy bag in Walmart,” a second revealed.

“I have never bought a pre made salad from since like 5 years ago mine had bugs in it. Like multiple,” a third stated.

In a follow-up video, Jenovia posted an update regarding the bug incident. She recapped in the text overlay that she called corporate who allegedly told her to go to Walmart and show the employees the bug in her salad.

She says after she unveiled the bug to the workers at customer service, they “freaked out and couldn’t even look” at it, because they were so shocked. The content creator says she was only able to receive a refund so far but that she filled out a form and is waiting for corporate to email her back.