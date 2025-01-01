‘It gets even better’: Walmart customer finds $15 Roku streaming box. Then he takes a closer look

One man believes Walmart tries to dump old product on holiday shoppers.

In a viral video with nearly 600,000 views, user Satyendra N “Doni” Banerjee (@sn_doni_b) showed an example he believes is proof.

Banerjee used items he found in the store’s electronics aisle to support his position.

“In case you guys still don’t think that Walmart just pulls out unsold stock during the holiday season,” he began in the clip.

Then he shifted the camera towards Roku devices being sold at the store.

“This is a Roku box, Roku LE,” he explained while holding the item.

He noted that the box itself advertised services that no longer exist.

“If you look at it right here,” he said. “It still lists HBO Max and Redbox as one of its features.”

The TikToker also noted that the devices come with a five dollar streaming code for Redbox.

However, Redbox shuttered in July after 22 years of renting DVDs.

That apparently did not stop Walmart from selling the Rokus still advertising the company’s services.

Banerjee also noted that the Roku devices still advertised HBO Max, although the service was rebranded to just Max about a year ago.

Walmart does sell old stock, especially holiday-themed items, at discounted prices right after the holidays. Some would argue that electronics should be an exception, as they quickly become outdated.

Viewers chime in

In the video’s comments section, some claim the allegation about Walmart is absolutely true.

“Yeah that was in the stock room for a year or two,” user jarradpowell2 commented.

Nevertheless, some felt it wasn’t much of an issue.

“I bought the Roku Ultra black Friday before Thanksgiving, yes it had the same thing but didn’t bother me. Not a big deal,” user MsKeema said.

“So should Roku take back all the boxes and redo the box?” carouselambra1 wondered.

Banerjee also said it wasn’t a big deal, just that he found it funny.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart by contact form and Banerjee by TikTok comment and direct message for more information.

