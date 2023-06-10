A Toronto-based Amazon customer was disappointed in how the world works recently, when an order of Reese’s Minis Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups were delivered, left outside for three hours, and predictably melted in the heat.

After they expressed their outrage, they turned to TikTok commenters for ideas on how to salvage the package—and then made what was arguably the wrong choice.

The video came courtesy of creator @abexdraws, who attracted more than a million views to their woeful tale launched on TikTok last Saturday.

In it, the creator starts, “Hi, I ordered Reese’s off the internet, and it was outside for maybe three hours.” They then grabbed the bag off the counter, pushing a thumb against it to hint that something with it was a little off.

“It’s liquid!” they said, four times in a row for effect.

Then, showing that the bag claims that it’s in “sharing format,” they ask, “How am I supposed to share this? How am I supposed to share this?”

The caption with the video notes that the chocolate came “in an amazon box,” and wondered, “I dont even know what to do about this?! do i complain? is this my fault? what do i do with my reeses liquid???

A few had observations about how things got to this state.

“Girl why would you order chocolate off the internet during summer,” one remarked.

“Did you expect the delivery guy to put it inside your fridge?” someone else asked.

Another pointed out, “i deliver for amazon. I promise you those were already melted before they even got delivered. the back of our vans get like 100 degrees easily.”

But, as it turns out, commenters had suggestions for good next steps to take.

“I did this once and just put it in the fridge and took a little rat nibble out of it every day for months,” one offered.

“Pour it into a casserole dish, freeze. Boom. Homemade Reese’s squares,” another offered.

“Put a straw in it like a [Capri] Sun,” said another, hopefully not serious.

“You pour it on ice cream now that’s how you share it.”

The creator made a Part 2 video compiling these suggestions and more.

But, when they opened the bag after letting it sit for a couple of days to congeal, they recoiled, finding the resulting chocolate residue unappealing, reporting that it tasted “like it has been baked, but badly.”

As someone observed astutely, “It was a crime to not put this in the freezer lol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.