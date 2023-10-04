‘Please be careful buying the Reese’s’: Walmart customer says she bought Reese’s peanut butter cups with worms

A Walmart customer went viral on TikTok after warning customers about finding worms in Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Veronica (@veronicaaispuro31) has reached over 512,400 views and 20,600 likes on her video as of Wednesday afternoon. But viewers say this has been a problem for a while.

Veronica started her video saying that her friend from work just bought a bag of Reese’s peanut butter cups from Walmart. “Just letting people know to please be careful buying the Reese’s,” she said. “This is just nasty.”

In her video, Veronica showed viewers various peanut butter cups that all had live worms inside. She also offered proof that she hadn’t planted them there herself.

“I’m gonna open few of them so you guys can see that it’s not us that did this gross thing,” she said.

Indeed, two worms wriggled about the newly-opened peanut butter cup.

“Beware at Walmart,” Veronica warned viewers.

Veronica has since turned off comments to her TikTok. The Daily Dot, however, found the video before she did so. Earlier Wednesday, one viewer wrote, “I wonder if these are last year’s candies they put back on the shelf.”

Another comment—which had garnered over 600 likes—read: “This isn’t gonna just be from Walmart! That had to come from the company that made them.”

But other creators have also made videos exposing Reese’s. User @official_dribbler, for instance, posted a TikTok on May 2022 in which they said that they found worms in their peanut butter cup.

One comment under her video read: “Had it happen once, they’re still my favorite… just the ones without the crawlers in them.”

According to Snopes, people have been finding maggots in their Reese’s peanut cups since at least 2014. They say that Reese’s has been “heavily apologizing via both their Facebook and Twitter pages.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Veronica via TikTok comment, Walmart through its media contact form, and to the Hershey Company by email.