‘Wait so it’s free’: DoorDasher reveals unusual hack of how she makes extra money as a driver

A DoorDasher who’s a fan of Chili’s believes she’s found a way to make money picking up her own order—and she’s not alone in that assessment.

The video showing how it’s done comes from creator Kameron (@kameronstpierre), who put the video up on Saturday and has already gotten more than 2.4 million views on Sunday. In it, she holds up an order in a plastic bag and lets the on-screen caption do most of the work for her.

That reads, “When I DoorDashed Chili’s but I’m a Dasher and picked it up myself so I basically tipped myself.”

By her admission in the caption, though, “IDK if this was a win or not.”

Commenters were all too willing to debate the plan, hinging on her assigning herself, as a Dasher, to pick up the order she placed as a customer.

“You quite literally paid more than just getting it yourself,” one said.

“Depends on what really happened,” another contested. “Doordash has a pickup option that I think is discounted for drivers so that’s most likely what happened instead of ordering for delivery and picking it up herself.”

But another came in to say, “Dude, DoorDash is a business, not a charity. The driver won’t make more than the customer pays to DoorDash.”

In August 2022, the Daily Dot reported on a similar ruse from someone living above a restaurant. In that story, the Dasher “orders DoorDash from the restaurant below him and then quickly logs in to his Dasher app and accepts his own order. Then, he walks downstairs to pick up the order. And of course, as a dasher, he gets paid to pick up the order. Plus, he doesn’t have to pay for delivery because of his DashPass,” which grants him unlimited free deliveries on orders over $12.

Someone else asked, “Wait isn’t this a little smart tho bc DoorDash pays you to pick food up on top of the tip so she kind of saved money in a way, no??”

That led to another round of observations about the tactic, with someone else observing, “Trust me if you could arbitrage DoorDash, people would be doing it and DoorDash would lose money.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator and to DoorDash via email.

