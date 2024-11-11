‘Now we got a new problem’: Walmart customer demands answers after asking worker for locked item. They have a phone key now

A Walmart shopper recorded a new way employees for the chain can access locked items: with a phone.

A TikToker named Lee (@leesbby) uploaded footage of the new unlock method in action. Her clip garnered a whopping 2.1 million views with thousands of commenters. While Lee seemed to believe the solution would cut down on wait times, others weren’t sold on the idea.

Phone keys: A convenient solution?

“We got a new system. The phone,” Lee can be heard saying off camera. As she narrates, a Walmart employee holds what appears to be a smartphone up to a locked store cabinet.

She explains the employee’s actions in a text overlay of her video. “UPDATE…Walmart has a new system, no more waiting for a team member, they all have keys now…THE PHONE.”

At this point in the video it sounds like the device is emitting a beeping noise. This prompts further commentary from the TikToker. “Doesn’t seem like it wants to open, hunh?” she says.

However, these fears are quickly allayed. The worker successfully is able to turn the knob and disengage the locking mechanism. Finally, they are able to open the cabinet, giving the shopper access to the goods she would like to purchase. “Ope, there you go,” she says as the worker gets the item and hands it over to her.

Customers can do it too?

According to a November 2024 Bloomberg Law post, Walmart may roll out this functionality to shoppers as well. At the top of the piece, the outlet states, “some staff can use mobile devices to unlock display cases.”

However, this capability may not just be restricted to employees of the massive retailer. If you’re a Walmart+ subscriber, the store may allow you to crack open display cases yourself. “Technology could be offered to Walmart+ loyalty members,” Bloomberg penned.

According to the article, there are “a few hundred stores” currently allowing employees to unlock cases with their phones.

No more waiting games

The Daily Dot has previously reported on frustrated Walmart shoppers’ experiences with locked items. One customer said that they opted to leave the store after waiting an inordinate amount of time. They couldn’t believe the retailer would put a $4 battery under lock and key. Nor were they too happy that the store was so understaffed that waiting on a key felt interminable.

Others have criticized the retail chain for being overzealous in its lock-up approach. One shopper was stunned to see the store’s laundry inventory sectioned off. The Street reports that Walmart has shuttered dozens of stores throughout 2023 and 2024 due to rampant theft. This occurred months after CEO Doug McMillon told shoppers Walmart would take business elsewhere if crime persisted.

News of phone unlock functionality being tied to Walmart+ may also frustrate some shoppers. There have been a number of folks voicing their disapproval over self-checkout “paywalls.” Because some stores have gotten rid self-service kiosks, customers need Walmart+ to scan and pay for their own products.

Shoppers weigh in

One commenter who replied to Lee’s video thought Walmart’s selectivity with phone functionality was strange. “But cant get apple pay,” they penned.

Another said they don’t bother with getting items unlocked in-store. And it doesn’t seem like the phone verification method will change their mind, either. “Once I see it’s locked I just walk out and order on Amazon ain’t got no time for games,” they wrote.

A Walmart employee also stated in the comments section that they prefer physical keys instead. “Walmart employee, not all employees have the phones, different areas required different security level access, and sometimes the system doesn’t want to work, keys are better by far,” they argued.

Someone else wrote that phone unlock functionality isn’t bestowed to all workers, either, writing, “They all might have work phones. That doesn’t mean they are all allowed access to unlock everything. Only a certain amount of team members are allowed to.”

Another added further context to the aforementioned statement, as well. “It’s not their own personal phones. it’s a work phone provided by Walmart to help scan and stuff like that,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Lee via TikTok comment for further information.



