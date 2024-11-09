With a widely available range of tools in stores, there is plenty of room for shoppers to become extremely particular about what brands will get the honor of taking up space in their toolbox.

A recent TikTok has highlighted just how far the preference for American-made items over imports can go.

In a video posted by diesel technician and TikTok user Jaden (@jstruckrepair_ on TikTok), he shows a new find: Hyper Tough mini pry bars.

The product he shows in the video is a Hyper Tough 2-Piece Mini Pry Bar Set, which retails for $10. It appears to be a newer offering from the brand, which is sold exclusively at Walmart.

“At Walmart,” he says, showing viewers the aisle of the store he is in. “Check this out. Hyper Tough, mini pry bars. Made in the USA.”

The video ends after the poster shows himself adding the new mini pry bars to a small collection.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jastruckrepair_ via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Walmart sells the Hyper Tough brand. Many believe Wilde to have manufactured them. Wilde also used to manufacture Craftsman tools for now-defunct retailer Sears.

Many think the tools area. good investment because of the well-regarded domestic manufacturer, not to mention the price point Walmart offers.

For a long time, a subset of consumers have preferred to purchase items produced domestically. This is either due to a belief that foreign materials are inferior or a preference for supporting a particular business community.

What are they used for?

Mini pry bars have a long list of applications in daily life, from functioning as a mini flathead screwdriver to opening packages and working as a window breaker in a pinch.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers were happy to see the higher-quality tools on shelves at Walmart.

“Wal Mart has some really good finds in the tool aisle now!” one commenter wrote.

“I was amazed when they started having boxes of screws like hd and Lowe’s but cheaper,” another said.

“Hyper tough is a pretty good bang for the buck,” one said. “Their 12 volt tools are pretty nice for the price.”

However, others had some doubts about what “Made in the USA” actually translates to when it comes to these affordable tools.

“America must be making Chinese quality tools now,” one commenter wrote.

“The box made in USA, tools made in China…. And that’s totally legal,” another commented.

“Assembled=’made’… the bar and handles are often still made overseas,” a commenter wrote.



