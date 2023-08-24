‘How have I never noticed this?’: Walmart customer calls out Great Value peanut butter for pink vs. blue labels for nuts

In a viral TikTok video, a man figured out the potential reason why Walmart labels some of their peanut butter with a pink label and others with a blue label.

In the video, user @therealfatjesus69 is filming from a food aisle at his local Walmart.

“This has to be the best marketing thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he says.

He went on to show that the Great Value, Walmart’s generic food brand, creamy peanut butter has a pink label, while the crunchy peanut spread has a blue label.

“Pink because it has no nuts, blue because it has nuts,” @therealfatjesus69 said.

For those who are having trouble getting the joke, it does take a minute, @therealfatjesus69 is using nuts to have a double meaning. In slang, nuts can also refer to a man’s genitalia. Pink and blue are also traditionally gendered colors, with pink being associated with girls and blue being “for boys.”

Summing that all together is the jokey explanation for the peanut butter label colors.

“The dad jokes are coming in strong,” @therealfatjesus69 wrote in the caption.

The video has more than a million views and nearly 500 comments as of Thursday morning.

“Great value is gonna get canceled!” a top comment read.

Others pointed out that the man’s observation wasn’t that keen.

“Who’s gonna tell him all peanut butter has nuts in it?” a commenter wrote.

“You do know they are both made from basically nothing but nuts lol,” another said.

One person shared that they have seen this gendered take elsewhere for products with and without nuts.

“A bakery near me has girl brownies (no nuts) & boy brownies (with nuts),” the commenter shared.

Another person gave their own theory on why the color choice may have nothing to do with gender or jokes.

“Jif is the popular smooth brand and is red. Skippy is the popular crunchy brand and it’s blue,” the person theorized.

