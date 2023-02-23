‘Even just plain tortilla would’ve been better’: Customer gets box of toppings after Chipotle runs out of quesadilla ingredients

A Chipotle customer claimed that the chain gave her an empty box because they didn’t have the proper ingredients to her quesadilla.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Kirsti (@kirstireed) implies that she placed her order through a food delivery app. As of Thursday morning, her video has over 106,000 views.

“When you order a quesadilla and this is what you get,” she wrote on the screen via text overlay. The box itself had an alleged message from Chipotle’s workers, too: “Sry. Out of cheese.”

The lack of ingredients seemingly prompted Chipotle to give Kirsti a box containing three items—guacamole, queso, and pico de gallo—but nothing else.

“Got mad beef with @chiptole now,” Kirsti captioned her video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kirsti via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email. As of publication, it was unclear whether Kirsti resolved her issues with the chain and why Chipotle didn’t alert the customer about the missing food items.

Viewers, however, were shocked that neither Chipotle nor the food delivery service told Kirsti that they were supposedly out of the items needed to complete her order.

“I don’t get why people don’t tell the customer? Like, we’re paying for it,” wrote one user. “Tell me so I can change my order.”

“Even just plain tortilla would’ve been better,” said a second viewer.

“I get no queso, but where’s the dilla?” another commenter quipped.