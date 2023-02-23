Chipotle container on counter with sharpie writing on top saying 'Sry out of cheese' with caption 'When you order a quesadilla and this is what you get' (l) Chipotle receipt on tortilla shell (c) Chipotle container with sides filled but tortilla area is empty on counter with caption 'When you order a quesadilla and this is what you get' (r)

dennizn/shutterstock @kirstireed/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Even just plain tortilla would’ve been better’: Customer gets box of toppings after Chipotle runs out of quesadilla ingredients

‘I get no queso, but where’s the dilla?’

Alexandra Samuels 

Alexandra Samuels

IRL

Posted on Feb 23, 2023

A Chipotle customer claimed that the chain gave her an empty box because they didn’t have the proper ingredients to her quesadilla.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Kirsti (@kirstireed) implies that she placed her order through a food delivery app. As of Thursday morning, her video has over 106,000 views.

@kirstireed Got mad beef with @chipotle now 🥲 #ubereats #doordash #chipotle #nightshiftnurse #wrongorder #nightshiftrn #starving ♬ WHY YALL USING THIS SOUND OML – CYRUS

“When you order a quesadilla and this is what you get,” she wrote on the screen via text overlay. The box itself had an alleged message from Chipotle’s workers, too: “Sry. Out of cheese.” 

The lack of ingredients seemingly prompted Chipotle to give Kirsti a box containing three items—guacamole, queso, and pico de gallo—but nothing else. 

“Got mad beef with @chiptole now,” Kirsti captioned her video. 

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kirsti via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email. As of publication, it was unclear whether Kirsti resolved her issues with the chain and why Chipotle didn’t alert the customer about the missing food items. 

Viewers, however, were shocked that neither Chipotle nor the food delivery service told Kirsti that they were supposedly out of the items needed to complete her order.

“I don’t get why people don’t tell the customer? Like, we’re paying for it,” wrote one user. “Tell me so I can change my order.”

“Even just plain tortilla would’ve been better,” said a second viewer. 

“I get no queso, but where’s the dilla?” another commenter quipped.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Feb 23, 2023, 7:17 am CST

Alexandra Samuels

Alexandra Samuels is a national political reporter and contributor to the Daily Dot, where she started as an intern covering politics in the summer of 2016. She enjoys all things Marvel, keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, long walks with her pup, and reading murder-mystery novels.

Alexandra Samuels
 