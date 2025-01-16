‘Didn’t even get to touch it’: Walmart shopper tries to take item to checkout. Then a worker intervenes

While stores have always taken measures to prevent shoplifting, an increasing number of shoppers are displeased with how intense modern security is at retail establishments.

For example, a recent survey from Numerator “found that 27% of shoppers will switch retailers or abandon the purchase when they see products under lock and key,” per RetailWire. Also, a significant portion of customers—around 10 percent—will abandon their purchase if they see that getting their desired item means waiting for an employee to unlock a case.

This has led to poor experiences for both shoppers and employees. Workers at retail establishments report being overworked and yelled at. Shoppers say they’ve waited as long as an hour for an employee to unlock an item.

Now, an internet user is sparking discussion after showing her experience buying baby formula.

Why was it so hard for this Walmart customer to buy baby formula?

In a video with over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Tabitha (@_tabithamarie) shows a Walmart employee walking her to a self-checkout machine.

“Why did they not only lock up the formula, but walked with me to the front, scan it for me, and made sure to watch me insert my card,” she asks in the text overlaying the video.

She adds that she “didn’t even get to touch it until it was approved,” and that the entire experience “genuinely made me feel so uncomfortable.”

“And checked my receipt on the way out of course. Genuinely was so caught off guard and felt so uncomfortable,” she reiterated in the caption.

Why is Walmart so protective of baby formula?

As noted by Churchill Support Services, baby formula is amongst the most shoplifted items in the United States. Part of this is due to the increasing cost of formula. Author Javier Simon explains that the cost of name-brand baby formula in the U.S. has significantly increased. It rose from 9 to 32 cents per ounce in 2019 to 54 cents to $1.15 per ounce in 2024.

Furthermore, raising a child is simply more expensive today than it was a decade ago. As reported by Spectrum Local News, it costs around 30 percent more to raise a child born in 2023 than it did to raise a child born in 2011.

It should also be noted that baby formula is not the only item that receives this kind of treatment. In a discussion on Reddit, several employees note that everything from electronics to makeup is behind lock and key and typically must be escorted by an employee to checkout.

In the comments section, users shared their disdain for Walmart’s security measures.

“Imagine how the worker feels having to stop zoning or doing go backs,” wrote a commenter. “Because their management team is telling them that they’re gonna be held accountable if they don’t walk it up scan it and wait.”

“They do this with pregnancy tests as well,” added another. “I should NOT have to include a Walmart associate in my family planning.”

“I no longer go to Walmart for this exact reason,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Tabitha via TikTok DM and comment.

