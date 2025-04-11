‘We just saved ourselves 200 bucks’: Carnival Cruise Line charges $35 a day to park your car. Then this traveler shows the ingenious way he got around it

These days, parking prices can feel extortionate, but there are ways around it to save your pockets. In a viral clip, which has amassed 502,900 views, TikTok user @bluntthakidd shared his foolproof trick for avoiding parking charges.

In the clip, he shared that he was parking at Walmart’s car park to avoid Carnival Cruise Line’s parking fees of $35 per day. As he showed himself in an Uber, he said, “I must have saved 200 bucks, man.” He made it clear that he would be parked at Walmart for the duration of his cruise.

“A win is a win,” he concluded. “The show must go on.”

However, many commenters didn’t think this life hack was a “win” at all.

“Can’t afford $200 in parking then maybe you shouldn’t be vacationing,” one wrote. “Sounds like y’all don’t need to be spending money on a cruise,” another echoed.

While a third asked, “You couldn’t just split $200 between 4 adults? This seems risky.”

A fourth opined, “This is not a flex .. always budget parking on vacation. Might have got away with it this time , but again, not a flex.”

Can you leave cars overnight in Walmart parking lots?

Several users also pointed out that the TikToker might end up getting his car towed. “Walmarts aren’t 24/7.” one pointed out. “Tow truck is smiling,” A second claimed, “Walmart tow cars after they close,”

Meanwhile, a further commenter took a more blunt approach, simply telling the creator: “You’re gonna get towed.”

But is this actually true?

According to Quora, whether or not you’re allowed to park in a Walmart parking lot overnight depends on the discretion of the store manager. Travel writer Jason Lloyd Griffith reinforced this, as he noted how it’s quite common for RVs to park up and camp in Walmart parking lots.

Despite this, it’s still important to be careful. As reported by The Sun, a group of 30 gained permission to park their cars in Walmart’s parking lot—only to discover that all the cars were towed, with the towing driver saying he was just doing his job.

In a direct message to the Daily Dot, @bluntthakidd confirmed that his car was not towed.

Walmart didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form. Carnival Cruise Line didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

