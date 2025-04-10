‘I know you can see it too’: Man buys a pack of granola bars from Costco. Then he takes a closer look at the ‘subliminal’ image on the packaging

A Costco customer believes that the bulk-retailer is using subliminal messaging to sell granola bars. Josh (@journeywithjosh) posted a TikTok photo slideshow that’s accrued over 25,000 views.

In it, Josh argues that strategic placement of ingredients on an enlarged-to-show-texture granola bar outline a woman’s figure. Furthermore, he states the image is that of a woman in a bikini, meant to draw people’s eyes to the packaging.

And while some fellow users on the app thought he was off his rocker, others thought he was onto something.

Granola gander

Josh begins his video with a seemingly innocuous photograph of a 64-count box containing Costco’s “Softy and Chewy” granola bars. The packaging advertises that the treats inside are “made with real chocolate chips.”

But this product feature isn’t what captivated Josh’s attention. Nor is the item’s promise of delivering “whole rolled oats” in a food that packs “no artificial flavors or colors,” either. Not even the “100 calories per bar” declaration could distract Josh from what he thinks he saw on the box.

In a text overlay of the TikTok’s first slide, he explains what made him do a double take. “Why is there an image of a woman wearing a bikini subliminally in the granola bar?”

According to the social media user, he believes Costco is implementing a psychological tactic to draw consumers’ eyes to its packaging. Additionally, the second slide of his post showcases an outline that details what exactly he’s seeing.

Josh contends that the placement of the chocolate chips on the granola bar was fashioned to resemble a bikini. “Looks like she’s looking down,” he writes in the second portion of his TikTok.

Furthermore, he doubles down on what he claims to be a clear-cut case of subliminal advertising in the caption’s post. “There’s no way. I know you can see it too,” he says.

Subliminal marketing: real?

Indeed, marketing agencies openly acknowledge the incorporation of subliminal messaging in their work. Ignite Visibility, an advertising company, shared the benefits of this practice.

According to the company, they “can help [businesses] connect with audiences.” Moreover, the website explains that these “hidden message[s]” are designed to fly under the radar of human perception.

Klint Marketing posted some blatant examples of subliminal imagery in branded advertising. The FedEx logo features an arrow pointing from left to right between the second “E” and “X” in the company’s name.

If you ever wondered why Amazon’s logo features a curved arrow beneath it, look at its placement. The beginning of the arrow starts at the letter “a” while its tip folds into the bottom of the bottom-bent “z.” Its messaging is clear to those who see it: Amazon can get shoppers anything they want “from a to z.”

When Kentucky Fried Chicken was promoting its 99-cent KFC Snacker sandwich, eagle-eyed folks noticed something amiss. Hidden in a strip of lettuce on the sandwich is a dollar bill. This messaging hints at folks that the bite-sized, fried chicken sandwich will only cost them a buck.

The advertising group also claims that Wendy’s rebranded its logo in 2012 so that consumers would associate it with family values. This, the website claims, was accomplished through font choice. Despite the fact its logo clearly reads “Wendy’s,” the word “mom” is purportedly hidden in the way it’s written.

However, those who replied to Josh’s video weren’t so convinced Kirkland granola bars were sporting a bikini-clad woman. “You alright?” one person asked the poster.

Others speculated that Josh’s hallucinations of women point to a personal issue he may be experiencing.

Although, there were quite a few people who concurred with Josh’s assessment of the Costco product’s packaging. “These comments calling u crazy but I definitely see it,” one said.

One TikToker penned, “Girl i saw it without the outline.”

“Wait you’re right,” someone else replied.

“Whatever you got I got it too because I see her,” this user echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via email and Josh via TikTok comment for further information.

