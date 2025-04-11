‘I paid $12 for those at Sam’s last week’: Dollar Tree shopper finds 20-pack of Entenmann’s Little Bites. Then she rings them up and sees the price

A Dollar Tree shopper was thrilled to snag a great deal on a box of Entenmann’s Little Bites muffins.

In a viral TikTok video with over 46,600 views, mom Jackie G (@raisin.xo) celebrated and shared her find.

“Look what I just got out of Dollar Tree,” the woman declared holding the box of muffins to the camera. “A bonus pack.”

What was the deal?

According to the clip, the woman got the box of muffins with 20 pouches in it for $1.50.

The deal was so good that she said the store quickly ran out.

“The lady said she put these out last night,” she said. “It’s like 9:00 in the morning, and this is the last box.”

G was thrilled with her find.

“A 20-pack, $1.50!” she exclaimed. “I’m not mad. I’m not mad.”

A similar box of Little Bites costs $6.21 on Walmart.com.

The Daily Dot was unable to confirm the price of the muffins on the Dollar Tree website; however, it contacted the store via contact form for more information.

Many use social media to share great deals they discover while shopping. One woman went viral after she explained how she uses her Costco membership to score perks. In another popular video, an expert explained how to look for Dollar General penny sales.

In the video’s comments section, many were shocked by the price of the muffins.

They figured it could’ve possibly been a mistake.

“I think She was supposed to separate them Lol,” user Key wrote.

“I think that may have been a mistake. But good for you,” another viewer echoed.

Others noted they paid far more for the same snack.

“I paid $12 for those at Sam’s last week,” user Hazeleyedqueen716 said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jackie G via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

