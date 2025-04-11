‘I tried calling the number’: Woman takes her Nissan through car wash. Then she gets stuck in there

An automatic car wash can be a lot of fun. It can elicit feelings of childhood as the tracks take over to witness soap running over the windshield, automatic brushes whirling as you pass under them, and multicolored wax covering your car. But what if the car wash breaks?

Featured Video

Unfortunately for TikToker Drew Clark (@booberry_wuffin) that’s exactly what happened. In a four-part series that racked up over 383,000 views as of publication, Clark captures the harrowing experience of getting trapped inside an automatic car wash.

The beginning of her car wash ordeal

In the first video, Clark explains her situation.

Advertisement

“What do you do when you’re in a car wash and the doors close before you can leave?” she asked.

Her camera moved around, showing viewers how both doors of the car wash had closed, trapping her inside.

“Like, I’m definitely not getting out there. I tried calling the number, and they’re not picking up, so I guess I live here right now,” she said.

Multiple viewers jumped into the comments section to offer advice.

Advertisement

“Turn your car off, so you don’t get carbon monoxide poisoning then call 911. Yikes,” one said.

“Honk like you’ve lost your mind,” another suggested.

“Call 911 then absolutely sue the heck out of that car wash for not having anybody on site to help you,” a third added.

“Call the fire department in that situation,” a viewer said.

Advertisement

“I called non emergency line for the police and they found the owner for me. I did learn there is an emergency switch that will open the door,” a viewer shared.

In the second video, Clark’s mother arrives to try to help her escape the car wash. Her mother had come because “she had to come talk to the store person.” Finally, Clark was getting some help, but unfortunately, the workers needed to speak with their manager because they had no idea how to resolve the situation.

“Worst case scenario, we’re calling 911,” she said before laughing.

The resolution

In the third video, Clark explains how she’d “been stuck for about 30 minutes at this point after calling them about 15 times with no answer.”

Advertisement

“It took my mom going to the store and telling them I was stuck for me to finally get some help,” she said.

Then, she focused on a man attempting to get the door open.

Finally, in the fourth video, the rear door opened, and she was able to reverse out.

“Freedom, oh my God!” she shouted.

Advertisement

An on-screen caption explained that she’d been stuck for about an hour, and “after no helpful ideas from the staff,” her “mom decided to pay for another car wash, hoping it would open the door.”

Thankfully, her mom’s plan worked. They were also able to get refunds.

And the reason no one answered the “20 times” she called the store for help? It “turns out they had lost their phone.”

Commenters on the fourth video were relieved she’d gotten out and told her to sue the business for leaving her stranded for so long.

Advertisement

“Please blast the name of this place all over social media so everyone knows NOT to go there. Clearly they are not responsible enough to run a car wash,” one requested.

“I’d report that car wash to the Better Business Bureau so that they get the worst rating,” another added.

“Glad you’re safe! I’d sue for emotional trauma,” a third said.

Advertisement

Turn off your car

Though there isn’t any good advice on the internet for what to do if you get stuck in an industrial car wash, there is some advice as to what to do if you get stuck in a garage.

As one of the first commenters suggested, the most pressing thing to do is turn off your car to make sure you don’t get carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to Garage Door and More, “garage carbon monoxide poisoning is a real problem—and it could be an invisible killer.” Breathing it in allows the gas to “bond with your red blood cells so tightly oxygen can’t get in.”

Advertisement

Symptoms include a headache and difficulty thinking clearly. Then, the gas will cause you to pass out and possibly die.

The Daily Dot reached out to Clark via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.