‘I stand by this decision’: Woman chooses 2009 Mercedes-Benz over 2025 Honda Civic. Here’s why viewers say the buyer’s remorse is going to kick in

When buying a car, there are many different aspects to consider. While it might be tempting to simply get the car that’s the most visually appealing in one’s price range, factors like reliability play an important role in the decision to purchase a vehicle.

That’s why there are so many guides on the internet on how to find the perfect car, ranging from the five things you should know before heading to a dealership to advice regarding what you shouldn’t say while you’re negotiating your car purchase.

Still, some seemingly forgo this advice in favor of getting the car that they simply like the most—and sharing this decision online can spark controversy, as TikTok user Melisa (@baklavaamami) recently discovered in a video with over 247,000 views.

What’s wrong with a 2009 Mercedes-Benz?

In her video, Melisa shows off a 2009 Mercedes-Benz.

“This is your sign to get a older benz cuz id rather drive a paid off 2009 benz then a 2025 civic,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “I stand by this decision.”

This post caused a heated debate in the comments, as the Honda Civic is generally regarded as a dependable car that will last a long time. On the other hand, many criticize Mercedes-Benz cars for requiring substantial work to maintain and being expensive to own.

But is there truth to these perceptions?

A 2009 Mercedes-Benz vs. a 2025 Honda Civic

In general, the maintenance costs for a Mercedes-Benz are likely higher than a Honda Civic. Mercedes-Benz vehicles are considered luxury products. As a result, their associated costs, such as the price of repairs, gasoline, and oil changes, can be greater than alternatives.

That said, this isn’t always the case. While individual repairs may be more expensive than on a vehicle like a Honda Civic, many issues related to modern cars are connected to their onboard technology. An older car has less onboard technology. So, there’s a chance that an older Mercedes-Benz will result in fewer everyday repairs than a newer one.

This comparison also doesn’t take into account the cost of each vehicle at the time of initial purchase. For example, Kelley Blue Book states that a used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class generally costs around $6,000. In contrast, a 2025 Honda Civic will run a buyer around $25,000.

Even though an older, used Mercedes-Benz might result in more repairs at a higher cost, one might find that it’s still a better financial decision for them. So long as they keep the car maintained and in good condition. Plus, some simply prefer the luxurious interior and driving experience of a Mercedes-Benz over a Honda Civic.

In short, comparing these two cars is difficult. While a Honda Civic will likely be the more dependable choice, there are reasons why one might still select an older Mercedes-Benz.

‘See you at the mechanic.’

In the comments section, users weren’t sure about Melisa’s decision.

“A 2009 civic > 2009 Benz,” wrote a user.

“Buying old luxury cars is undoubtably a poor financial decision,” declared another.

“See you at mechanic,” offered a third.

“Guess you’re gonna learn the hard way,” shared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mercedes-Benz and Honda via email, and to Melisa via TikTok comment.

