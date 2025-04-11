‘Frito Lay would neverrr’: Woman sees phone number on the back of Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Chips that says to call if you love the chips. Then she dials it in

In the hopes of getting free chips from Miss Vickie’s, this customer calls the number on the back of the bag. Unfortunately, what followed was not what she expected.

Miss Vickie’s, we love you

Carmen Mejia (@carmennmejia) noticed that the back of a Miss Vickie’s bag had a number on it saying to call and give feedback, so they did.

“I’ve always been curious about this little number on the back of Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño Chips bag. It says, ‘Love our chips? Give us a call,’ and I do love their chips, and I will be giving them a call. Hopefully, they give me a bag of free chips,” Mejia says.

And so they call, and almost immediately, they get an answer from a customer service representative.

“How’s it going? How can I help you?” the Miss Vickie’s representative says.

“I’m doing well. I’m just calling because I was eating some of these Miss Vickie’s Jalapeño flavored chips, and … I just wanted to call and say that I love these chips,” says Mejia. They later cite the “flavor and the crunch” as the chips’ main attributes they enjoy.

At this point in the call, Mejia was still a bit optimistic they might get some free chips sent over their way. However, the customer service representative simply notes that they will be sure to relay these comments to their quality control team and let them know how great of a job they are doing.

“Not even a discount smh,” an on-screen caption reads at the video’s close.

Mejia’s video has almost 40,000 likes and 297,000 views.

While Mejia clearly loves Miss Vickie’s and was hoping to get a free bag, the Daily Dot has previously covered how a teacher did not appreciate getting a free bag of the chips for teacher appreciation week.

@carmennmejia if you’ve ever wondered about the phone number on the back of miss vickie’s chip bags, wonder no further ♬ original sound – carmen mejia

Are free chips a thing?

If you call the number on the back of a Miss Vickie’s bag, is getting free stuff or future discounts even an option? Apparently, yes, and perhaps it depends on which customer service representative you get.

A 2024 TikTok shows someone calling Miss Vickies to give them positive feedback about purchasing a bag of the chips at a Subway. The representative immediately shared that they would send them over some coupons and a bigger bag of the chips to the Subway store where they bought them.

“The way he definitely didn’t write any of that down and definitely isn’t gonna pass that information along,” comments one viewer.

“Do it thru email, they are more likely to ask for your address and send you coupons! I used to do that ALL the time!” advises another.

“You eating the chips while being on the call is hilarious,” says someone else.

Hopefully, this Miss Vickie’s fan can snag some good stuff next time they reach out to the company. The Daily Dot has reached out to Miss Vickie’s for comment via email and to Mejia via TikTok direct message and comment.

