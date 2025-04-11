‘I’m itching to play Sims so bad’: Walmart worker recommends Lenovo IdeaPad 3 to Texas customer. Is it really good for gaming?

A woman who gravitates toward The Sims series of video games was looking for a laptop at Walmart so she could play—but she ended up returning the laptop within weeks of purchasing it.

The video comes from creator DudaDailyNews (@dudaabea). She posted it on TikTok on March 1, and it has generated more than 712,000 views and 59,000 likes since.

“I wanted to get me a laptop, and I want to play Sims, and I’m at Walmart,” Duda began. “One girl told me I should get a laptop that’s at least 16 gigabytes. … I found one that’s 16 gigabytes that’s not over $700.”

She consulted her boyfriend before making the purchase. According to her account, he told her, “You’re not doing too much. You can do a lot with your laptop. So get the laptop.”

The video shows her getting checked out and purchasing the Lenovo. It cost $599 at the big box retailer.

But as she documented in several other videos, including one put to the platform on March 23, she returned the laptop with the intent to get something different at a Best Buy that might better suit her.

“I want to play with the mods like everybody [expletive] else,” she explained, noting that she has two different PlayStation devices that also meet her Sims needs.

Responding to commenters who wondered why she went to Walmart to make a laptop purchase, she said, “I’m impulsive, guys! When the thought actually came across my mind to go ahead and do it. I just went to the first place where I was close to.” She explained that, given the town she was in at the time, Walmart and Target were the only two choices.

How is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3?

According to the Lenovo website, “Lenovo IdeaPad 3 laptops are meticulously designed to both save you money and ensure top-level performance. IdeaPad 3 laptops are stylish, lightweight, highly reliable, and powered for your on-the-go work, study, or play needs.”

A Redditor was investigating the IdeaPad 3 on the r/gaminglaptops forum two years ago, noting, “I’ve seen mixed reviews about this laptop,” before adding that reviews criticized the battery performance and questioning whether it was worth the spend.

One responded, “The two biggest offenders are the battery and the screen. The battery is really bad, like really bad, I make some compromises and adjustments and still never surpass the 5 hour mark. I rate Lenovo high but still don’t know what were they smoking when they decided to pack a 45Whr battery in a gaming laptop. Or actually I do… To save costs.”

A T3 review opined that the laptop “ran applications and websites smoothly and well” and also said the sound quality was surprisingly good for a laptop at this price point.

The review ultimately concluded that while “you can pay more for a laptop with a sharper, brighter screen, longer battery life and more powerful components, but when it comes to value for money and bang for your buck the IdeaPad 3 is difficult to better.”

As typically happens with this sort of content, its very presence invites people who feel they have the best perspective on these kinds of purchases.

“Hi, IT guy here,” said one self-styled expert. “You should not buy a gaming laptop from big box stores unless you really need to. You can get ones on clearance direct from the manufacturer that will beat the big box stores.”

“I’d take it back and drive to Best Buy a[n]d get a gaming laptop for the same price or maybe 200 more. The gameplay is worth it trust me.”

But others felt that, for what she needed, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 was just fine.

“That Lenovo is gonna do the job!!!” enthused one. “This is coming from a Lenovo girlie.”

“You don’t need an overpowered laptop just to play Sims,” another offered. “And even if you want to run mods on sims your specs are enough. Some people don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Finally, another person pointed out, “I think everyone’s missing the point that she don’t wanna spend an arm and a leg on the laptop.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via email and TikTok direct message and to Lenovo via email.

