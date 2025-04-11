‘I’ve officially been deinfluenced’: Woman uses minoxidil for hair growth. Then she experiences this unintended side effect

Minoxidil is a topical solution that helps stimulate hair growth. However, is it possible that it could do the opposite? After one woman stopped using minoxidil, it caused another problem that she didn’t expect would happen—hair loss.

Featured Video

TV host Maria Cribbs (@mariacribbs) points to a bald spot on the right side of her scalp and asks over 378,000 viewers, “Anyone on minoxidil want to explain this? How is it that minoxidil, once I got done using it, took away more hair than it gave?” When she pulls the hair on top of the other side of her scalp back, her hairline is receding. “Y’all ‘didn’t say once you discontinue the product that it’s going to do more damage than what you had initially.”

To add insult to injury, Cribbs believes the edges of her hair are worse now than prior to using the product. “It was not this bald, this shiny. All in all, it was just thin, not just in the area I was trying to grow back,” she shares, gesturing to the left side. “Now, it’s bald.” Because of this, she has to revert back to her previous haircare routine. “So, now I’m gonna have to go back to my old school remedy of making my own products at home to grow my hair back if it will grow,” the content creator says.

“Anybody who has used minoxidil for hair growth and you stopped, please let me know if you had a similar reaction or similar side effect once you stopped it and did the hair grow back,” she states. Before this experience, Cribbs’ attitude about hair was nonchalant. Now, that has changed. “I always look at hair like, ‘It’s hair; it’ll grow back,’ but I don’t know if it’s gonna grow back,” she states. “Best believe that I am crying.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Cribbs via TikTok comment and direct message and to Johnson & Johnson via press email.

Viewers weigh in about the hair treatment

Some were deterred from purchasing this hair treatment.

“I’ve officially been deinfluenced,” one commenter remarked.

Advertisement

“*removes it from amazon cart*,” another wrote.

Furthermore, most suggested why Cribbs is experiencing this.

“Minoxidil is a steroid once you stop using it, the benefits that come with it also stop,” one viewer explained.

“Hair loss when stopping minoxidil is dependent on the type of hair loss you initially experienced,” another elaborated.

Advertisement

“For first few months it will [increase hair loss] but then they’ll grow back thicker,” a third proposed.

How long was she applying the product?

She answered this question in a follow-up video. “Three months is what it takes. Y’all asked me how long did it take for me to start noticing,” Cribbs revealed. Then, she zooms in on her eyebrows, which were withering away. “This was full, but now look. They’re getting blotchy again.” On the other hand, there were several silver linings. “The facial hair is gone, the increased thickness of hair all over my body that has started to diminish and then the bald spot that I was trying to get rid of and grew it back.”

“The Monxidil is finally leaving my system!” she exclaimed happily.

Advertisement

However, there could be a reason why she was having severe side effects. When the content creator holds the product up, tiny white letters above the brand’s name read “For Men.”

“As you see, I have the men’s because that’s what a guy dressed as a dermatologist on TikTok was recommending for people to use,” she explained. Since the “dermatologist” claimed there wasn’t much of a difference besides being a little stronger, she bought it. “For the ladies, try the 2 percent and see if it helps.”

Could using the men’s version as a female be the culprit?

This possibly could be a reason. According to Charles Medical Group, women using 5 percent minoxidil (i.e., the men’s) can result in excessive hair loss and facial hair because of the hormonal differences between the sexes. Instead, women using minoxidil are advised to use the 2 percent. GoodRx states this is a common side effect in both versions, along with:

Advertisement

Scalp irritation

Drying of the scalp

Grease or stickiness on the scalp

Headaches

How to safely get off minoxidil

Simple Pharmacy recommends weaning yourself off by giving yourself smaller doses or frequencies. Eventually, the hair you lost will slowly return.

Advertisement

Overall, consult with your doctor or dermatologist before starting or stopping use.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.