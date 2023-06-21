‘People just started leaving their food’: Customers leave full plates of food behind at restaurant because ‘service is awful’

A woman shared that customers left full plates of food behind because of a restaurant’s “awful” service.

The six-second clip was uploaded by TikTok user Portland (@portlandd_). The video revealed nearly untouched food on a table with no people at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Zachary, Louisana. A half-empty soda cup was the only indicator that people were there. The reason? The service was so “awful” that people got up and left.

Po elaborated more in the caption, writing, “People just started leaving their food! @Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, the worst service I’ve ever experienced! To-go orders being returned awful!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Po via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux via contact form. The video racked up more than 700,000 views as of June 21, where viewers agreed with the content creator.

On the other hand, some had positive experiences with the ones at a different location.

“Son and I go to the one here in San Antonio, always good service and good food,” one user shared.

“We had walk-ons for the first time this weekend at the Lake Charles location. The food & service were extraordinary,” a second said.

“The Broussard location has great service and food,” a third remarked.

As of June 21, Po appears to have turned off comments for her video.

However, since viewers were confused, Portland posted a follow-up video, providing context to the original TikTok. The content creator revealed how she and her party waited “over an hour to be sat down.”

She was understanding since it was Father’s Day. Another party was trying to sit down before them but Po was seated first because someone from her party arrived first. Once the member of her party showed up, Po’s name and number weren’t written down.

According to the content creator, the waitress “was great” but everything else wasn’t.

“The food came out cold,” had their ticket “adjusted,” orders were not ready, and people were “returning” their food. The table shown in TikTok belonged to another party, Po said.