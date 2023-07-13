‘All of this is iconically waffle house’: Worker discovers customer’s snake dining in at Waffle House

We guarantee that this is far from the strangest thing that’s ever happened in a Waffle House.

TikToker and Waffle House worker Fish (@wafflehouselegend) recently posted a video of an animal encounter he had at one of the restaurant’s locations in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The video has received almost 619,000 views and over 116,000 likes in less than 24 hours on the platform.

The video opens with a shot of a snake curled up on a table before the camera quickly pans to a plate of hash browns topped with a melted slice of American cheese.

Then, the camera pans over to Fish, who does a double take, asking the question any reasonable person would in this situation: “Is that a f*cking snake?” The camera then cuts back to our reptilian star.

Short. Sweet. Art.

One commenter wrote, “all of this is iconically waffle house. the Kraft singles cheese. the dripped out cook. the snake on the table with the food.” Fish replied, “its f*cked up that this is all accurate.”

Another commenter identified the snake as a ball python. Fish responded that the owner said it was four months old.

“So much to unpack,” one viewer chimed in. Another called the video “waffle house core.”

“Bro is just chilling,” another commenter wrote. Fish replied, “he was super chill.”

Someone else in the comments section had different priorities: “Why does the hasbrowns w cheese look fire? Is this a Waffle House thing?”

Aside from fire hash browns, Waffle House is known for being open all the time and having chaotic vibes.

Recent Daily Dot coverage of the chaotic events that happen at Waffle House on the daily include stories about a worker vaping on the job, a customer who started working behind the counter so they didn’t have to pay the bill, workers who put syrup on the seats, and one worker who just gave a customer a whole jug of chocolate milk.

In an interview conducted via TikTok direct message, Fish (who’s known as a “Waffle House legend,” he said) recalled that the snake’s name was Kudduluu.

“This was definitely one of the weirdest things I’ve ran into at Waffle House,” Fish told the Daily Dot. “But as a Waffle House employee, you get to see a lot of exciting yet odd interactions. So every night when I walk into those doors, I prepare myself.”

Fish added, “I love my job because I don’t dread coming to work. I just feel like I’m at home. Everybody knows everybody and it is truly happiness in my opinion.”

The Daily Dot also contacted Waffle House via email.