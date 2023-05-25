‘Lmao leave her alone she stressed’: Viewers defend Waffle House worker who vapes on the job

The rise in popularity of vaping has led to a greater presence in many facets of life—even at work, or at restaurants.

Where in bygone days someone might have taken a smoke break, those who vape might now take a vape break. One video from a TikTok user shows that the caricature of a smoking waitress at a diner has also evolved with changing habits.

In a video posted by user Miletha La’Shai (@milethalashai), a Waffle House employee is shown vaping while brewing coffee at the restaurant, and viewers came to her defense.

“She was already rude then she had the nerve to pull out her vape and puff while fixing coffee,” La’Shai wrote in her caption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to La’Shai via Instagram direct message, as well as to Waffle House directly via email.

“Went to Waffle House for breakfast and got some vape to go with it,” La’Shai added in the clip’s text overlay, followed by a barfing emoji.

In the comments section, viewers defended the Waffle House employee. Some commenters even suggested that an employee vaping is a sign that their food would be better if impacted at all.

“That’s how you know the food is gonna be good,” one user wrote.

“if the waffle house aint like this i dont want it,” another said.

“Sweetie you must be from up north or out west because if my cook ain’t smokin a cig inside while cooking my shit, I DONT WANT IT,” a third argued.

Others suggested that the employee’s vaping habit might be the least of her worries as far as food service goes.

“Probs helps her deal with bs ass customers,” one commented

“id choose vape juice over a fight breaking out during my meal anyday,” a second added.

“Nicest waffle house i ever seen u lucky they wasnt smokin a blunt cookin yo food,” a third suggested.