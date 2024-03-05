‘We have a few things people don’t know’: Waffle House customer asks for steak. He gets handed the real menu—not the ‘Favorites’

Wake up, babe. New Waffle House lore just dropped. The Georgia-based diner chain is a cultural phenomenon all on its own. According to FEMA, the status of Waffle House operation in a given area can measure the effects of a natural disaster. The restaurant’s gone viral for a waffle sandwich that stormed TikTok. Its sauce is the stuff of legend.

Recently, TikTok creator Logan Lee Vanchiasong, who goes by Yupang Travels (@yupanger) on the social media platform, uploaded a new contender for Waffle House canon: The potential existence of an extended menu.

The video has more than 710,000 views and almost 25,000 likes.

In the video filmed at a Waffle House location, the creator shows the standard “favorites” menu. There’s the beloved All-Star Special for $10.75, the Texas Bacon, Egg & Cheese Melt for $9, and so on. The menu also shows the familiar a la carte options, from waffles to meats to hashbrowns and all the various ways you can makes them

“Y’all wanna see the real menu?” he asks viewers.

The video then shows a tall, laminated sheet laid out like a spreadsheet on the front and the back. The top reads, “Alphabetical Item List;” another section is subtitled “Price Points & Major Items.” The sheet’s dozens of rows break down an almost infinite number of possible order variations of waffles, omelets, biscuits, egg breakfasts, and more.

“Andy Reid’s play call list,” one viewer commented.

“I haven’t looked at a menu in waffle house in decades. I know what I want,” another viewer commented.

“I mean I’m getting the All-Star special no matter what,” someone added.

“I [used] to order a waffle sandwich…only true Waffle House people will remember that classic,” one comment read.

“That’s the cleanest Waffle House menu I’ve seen,” another person wrote. Another viewer wrote, “It’s not stained and sticky.”

“Waffle House is basically a build your own breakfast … like here’s the ingredients we have, what you want?” a comment read.

“How does one get the ‘real menu’? They’ve been keeping it secret!” a viewer chimed in. The creator replied, “Just ask, they’ll give it to you.”

But is this actually a separate menu with secret items hidden from customers who only have the favorites menu? Not exactly, as several Waffle House workers explained in the video’s comments.

One viewer wrote, “that’s not the ‘real menu’ … that’s the server menu to do pricing … i worked at waffle house before.”

“It’s not really a full menu it’s mostly the same stuff just different meats … the menu is nothing crazy we have a few things people don’t know [about],” another person commented.

“I think it’s too funny that folks don’t know about it lol yall ever see us using computers? baby it’s all done by hand there,” one comment read.

Another viewer asked the pertinent question: “Why are There are things on it that you can order that are not on the regular one? Like steak or omelettes?” Someone replied, “because those aren’t popular. the FAVORITES menu is the most popular and what MOST EVERYBODY orders going there.”

Vanchiasong, who’s a musician, told the Daily Dot in an email interview that he’s a regular Waffle House customer, since it’s usually open when he’s done with gigs.

“They keep the ‘favorites menu’ as placemats at every seat. I noticed that the choices were lacking and I recalled having steak as a menu option and asked if they still had steak on the menu. I was then handed the other menu that contains, in alphabetical order, everything they serve at Waffle House,” he told the Dot. “There are options on that list that are not on the favorites menu, so it wouldn’t surprise me if the staff used that menu as a pricing guide as well.”

The creator said that the Waffle House he visited had plenty of the longer menus to hand out to his party of five.

“I thought it would be cool to inform my followers on TikTok of the discovery we had made and didn’t anticipate it catching fire like it did,” he said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Waffle House via email.