‘When u work at waffle house’: Waffle House worker says they’ve been making the ‘waffle sandwiches’ all night

TikTok fast food trends are becoming far too powerful. After a cheesesteak quesadilla hack at Chipotle went viral in early January, TikTokers are now obsessed with a waffle sandwich order—so much so that Waffle House workers are sick of making it.

This waffle sandwich plays a starring role in numerous viral TikToks, and the recipe is pretty self-explanatory. It’s basically a bacon cheeseburger held together with waffles instead of a bun.

Since TikTok users love greasy, cheese-laden fast food hacks, many customers have begun ordering the sandwich at Waffle House. Some of the restaurant’s employees have already taken to TikTok to criticize the order, saying it’s far more expensive than similar items on the official menu.

Others are astonished by how popular the sandwich has become, as one TikToker and Waffle House employee, Barbie Spechelle (@barbiespechelle), explains in a viral video.

“When u work at waffle house and there is a viral tik tok!!! Waffle sandwiches all night!” she captioned the clip, which shows a row of waffle cheeseburger ingredients in the kitchen, illustrating the popularity of the order.

Of course, a crucial detail here is that Barbie is working the night shift. As the TikTok’s top comment put it, “man thats a after the club meal.” Barbie replied, “And it was everybody came in for them last night.”

TikTok virality goes a long way, but a drunk 3am Waffle House trip is when the waffle cheeseburger really starts to look good.

Elsewhere, the comments section was full of questions about how to order the hack and how much it costs. Fortunately, unlike some popular TikTok fast food hacks, it’s pretty simple. You just order a sandwich or burger with a waffle instead of bread.

As for the price, “14 [dollars] just sandwich but the more u put on it the more it is,” Barbie explained, which is why so many TikTokers report that the full sandwich hack costs about $20 total.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @barbiespechelle via TikTok comment.