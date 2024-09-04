When TikToker StreetWearLatté (@streetwearlatte) went shopping at Versace, he did not expect to walk away with a $500 broken cup.

In the recently uploaded 28-second TikTok, the TikToker is in the Versace store. In his hands are pieces of an ornate Versace cup.

Text over the video reads, “I accidentally BROKE a $500 Versace Cup and I had to pay for it.”

The cup is limited edition

The cup is part of Versace’s Rosenthal limited-edition collection of porcelain mugs.

The mugs feature “archival prints and Medusa décors, to celebrate 30 years of craftsmanship and design excellence,” starting at $425 each on Versace.com.

The Versace employee take the broken cup from him. They wrap it in a plush Versace dust bag and box, treating it with the care of delicacy of other merchandise from the luxury retailer.

As one employee packs up his new, yet broken Versace goods, StreetWearLatté tells her, “I hope I can salvage it.”

The employee responds, “I think you can!”

The viral video has 102,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many sympathized with StreetWearLatté’s situation.

“No, because a $500 cup should be unbreakable lmao no way I’d pay,” one viewer shared.

“That looks poorly made if it broke RIGHT at the join,” another commented.

StreetWearLatté responded, “I agree for $500, Starbucks cup quality is even better.”

Another shared a suggestion, writing, “What you should have done is asked for a receipt, glued it, and then drove it to another Versace store to return it”

Other viewers had a similar—albeit an arguably more unethical—idea. “Sell it online for shipment only then when they get it and say ‘Oh, hey it’s broken’ be like sorry it must’ve broken in the mail,’” another suggested.

Some viewers were simply curious to know what caused the cup to break.

StreetWearLatté shared, “They showed me their collection and I picked up the cup then the led suddenly sled on the table, no sticky tape to hold the led.”

StreetWearLatté is not the first person to break merchandise in a store, but the age-old question remains: If you break it, do you buy it?

Break it, you buy it

Express Legal Funding argues that for a store to request payment, it needs to “prove that the damage to the property was intentional or a result of the customer’s gross negligence.”

The Daily Dot reached out to StreetWearLatté via TikTok comment and Versace via contact form.

