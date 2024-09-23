‘The Carfax isn’t always go to show this stuff’: Expert shows how you can tell if a car you’re interested in buying was involved in an accident

An expert shows how you can tell if a car you’re looking to buy was previously involved in an accident. His method may surprise you.

TikTok user Thomas (@carsrme) starts his video, which he posted on Sep. 13, from the inside of a Nissan Altima. “This is the telltale sign, if you bought a car used, that it was in an accident,” he says at the start of the video.

“If you see this,” reads the video’s text overlay. “The car was in an accident.”

Then, Thomas gets out of the car and shows viewers the back where the words “Altima” and “Carfax” are emblazoned. He gestures to the decals and insists, “That’s a sign it was in an accident.”

What are other signs of an accident in used cars?

On a more serious note, Thomas then turns to the back driver’s side door. He points to a line across the door panel. “See that line right there?” he asks. “This panel’s been repainted. And then right here is the plug where they did a bunch of body work. So, if you see this, make sure not to buy this car.”

If you do decide to buy such a vehicle, Thomas recommends at least getting your money’s worth in a discount. “This was smacked pretty good,” he says. “That’s pretty egregious. So, yep, make sure you check the car. The Carfax isn’t always going to show this stuff.”

Viewers weigh in on the PSA

The video has amassed more than 537,000 views. In the comments, users offered their opinions on Thomas’s advice, as well as how to tell whether a car was previously wrecked. Others simply cracked jokes.

“The gaps on the gas cover are also wonky,” wrote one user. In response, Thomas said, “That’s what I was saying.”

A second user wrote, “As long as it drives it’s a good car. Stop the drama, people!”

A third user wrote, “It’s a body panel. Cars are made so flimsy now that hitting one with a shopping cart requires replacement of a panel. So what? Does it matter?” Thomas replied, “Yes, but I like my bodywork done correctly.”

Carfax also recommends that you inspect potential vehicles closely before making a final purchase. “Among the risks is that a vehicle was in an accident that wasn’t reported to an insurance company,” the article states. “That fender-bender won’t appear on a Carfax Vehicle History Report because there is no official record. An even bigger risk is that it wasn’t just a fender-bender but an accident that caused significant damage to the car.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Thomas via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Carfax via email for comment.

