‘This is a mini?!’: Woman orders a ‘mini’ Jersey Mike’s sub for $8. Then she opens the package

A Jersey Mike’s customer praised the $8 mini-sub, dubbing it the “perfect size” after she unwrapped it. Viewers… had thoughts.

“This is a mini?! Well, I’m not complaining,” TikToker Nae (@johnanicholee) wrote in the text overlay of her viral video. She unwrapped her sandwich and cut it in half. When she revealed the inside, it was stuffed with cheese, meat, and sauce; as well as lettuce, tomato, and other fixings.

It has become the content creator’s new favorite.

“Generally, when I go to Jersey Mikes I get the regular size and sometimes don’t finish it. But the mini’s ?! Never knew they were the perfect size sandwich for only $8,” she captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nae as well as Jersey Mike’s via contact form for comment.. The video has more than 264,000 views.

‘I’m the opposite’

Some committed this to memory for their next Jersey Mike’s trip.

“That’s a great size! I’ll keep that in mind,” one viewer wrote.

“Saving because… that’s perfect,” a second concurred.

On the other hand, some felt it was too small for them.

“Idk I was still hungry after a mini. It’s like 4.5 inches right? Lol,” one commenter commented.

“I’m the opposite I get the large and it lasts me two meals,” another remarked.

What did she actually order at Jersey Mike’s?

Since viewers kept asking, she replied in the comments section, “It’s a #7 mini in rosemary and parmesan bread, mikes way and I added pickles, banana peppers, honey mustard, jalapeños, and hot chopped pepper relish and lastly some chipotle mayo on the side.”

Because some viewers thought the mini wasn’t enough, a third recommended, “[M]ake sure to get a kids meal instead of just the mini, it’s cheaper than just the sandwich for the same size with chips and a drink and cookie.”

Wait, what is ‘Mike’s Way’ at Jersey Mike’s?

That would be a sub with onion, lettuce, tomato, oil, vinegar, oregano, and salt.

So, what’s the best option at Jersey Mike’s for hungry folks who aren’t big eaters?

A Jersey Mike’s mini is between 4-5 inches and the kids meal sub is the same size. And yes, the kids meal is a mini sub that comes with a drink, cookie, and sandwich. TikToker Berri prefers the kids meal and opts for it every time, speaking to its virality.

“A kid’s meal hate to see me coming cause that’s what I’m gonna get every time baby,” she said in another TikTok.

Furthermore, in a r/jerseymikes subreddit, one employee believes there isn’t much of a difference between the two.

“Last I checked it is around $5. Same price as the kids meal so I usually tell the customer to just make it a meal because you get more for your money,” the Redditor wrote.

So, it all depends on whether you want sides and how big you want your sandwich. If you want more bang for your buck, the choice is clear.

Then again it’s similarly wise to get a giant sub and just munch on it for two meals.

