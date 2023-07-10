‘Bc it’s an 60-80 hour work week in actuality’: Buc-ee’s customers find out salary for unfilled position is $225K, question why it’s still unfilled

Buc-ee’s has gone viral several times in recent years for its high pay and benefits for employees. For example, in May of this year, a user on TikTok sparked discussion after posting a video claiming that a janitorial position at the convenience store chain paid more than her office job.

Not only that, but Buc-ee’s employees can expect numerous benefits for working at the store. These include, per the company’s website, paid time off, insurance, and the ability to have a 401K with an “Employer Match up to 6%.”

This has led some to wonder why people aren’t clamoring for jobs at the store.

In a video with over 229,000d views, TikTok user Skylar (@situpsandsushi) shows herself eating a Buc-ee’s sandwich in a car while someone else in the vehicle talks about working for the store.

“You’re a general manager making $225 thousand at Buc-ee’s for a 35 to 40 hour work week?” the person in the car says. The context of the conversation is unclear. “They’re looking for someone, and someone hasn’t fulfilled that position.”

The numbers stated by the person in the video seem in line with Buc-ee’s own claims. The store claims that its lowest earners bring in $15 an hour, while everyone in a managerial position earns over six figures.

In the comments section, some users speculated as to why the store may be having trouble filling the role.

“Because it’s not a 35-40 hour work week. It’s probably salary at 35-40 hours so they can make you work 60+/week,” a commenter suggested. “Former retail management here.”

“Because you will actually work 60+ hours a week and every weekend/holiday,” another echoed. “My husband was a mngr at the one in AL. It was a miserable schedule.”

“It’s a combo. It’s listed as that but its salary so longer & cause humans are insane. There isn’t enough $ to be screamed at on a weekly maybe daily basis,” a third offered. “I only know because I wondered the same at a different location and looked it up lol.”

That said, many users claimed they would still be willing to work the job.

“$225k a year? Relocate me to Texas I’ll even take the trouble store in the area,” a user said.

“I’ll do the 60 for 225000,” a second agreed.

“Idc if it’s 160 hours a week I’ll take a quarter mil,” an additional TikToker declared.

We’ve reached out to Buc-ee’s via website contact form and Skylar via Instagram DM.