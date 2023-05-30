‘I haven’t been the same since’: Worker says she found out Buc-ee’s pays restroom janitorial staff more than she makes at office job

A healthcare worker is going viral on TikTok after sharing that she figured out janitors at Buc-ee’s gas station make the same amount she does.

In the video, Roxie (@roxieab) is sitting on her couch, despondently looking at the camera while the Star Spangled Banner plays in the background.

She explains that the day before, she found out that Buc-ee’s gas station pays their janitorial staff the same hourly wage as what she makes in her job as a case manager after asking for a raise.

“I haven’t been the same since,” the text overall on the video reads.

Buc-ee’s is a chain gas station, rest stop, and convenience store located throughout the South and Midwest. They claim one of their Texas locations qualifies to be the largest convenience store in the world. Those interested in working for the company can find their jobs on the Buc-ee’s career site.

The chain’s janitors no doubt hold an important role, given that the gas station’s bathrooms have been lauded for their cleanliness. A New Braunfels location even won the title of “America’s Best Restroom” in 2012.

In a follow-up video, Roxie shares a photo with her audience that details Buc-ee’s worker pay across different levels. The janitors Roxie referred to make $18 an hour, according to the poster. Depending on the position, other hourly workers make $16 on the low end and up to $31 on the high end.

“We’re looking at some pretty good starting rates,” Roxie says.

Full-timers, on the other hand, who work 35-50 hours a week, are paid a yearly salary that starts at $100,000 for assistant general managers and goes up to $225,000 (and possibly more) for general managers. According to the poster, no experience is necessary for their full-time positions, implying that the company is willing to train applicants.

The Buc-ee’s poster states employees are paid weekly, and full-timers have benefits, including a 401k match of up to 6% and three weeks of paid time off.

“No hate to these positions at all. Like these are all very important lines of work, but at the same time, I am still in shock over this discovery,” Roxie says.

Together, the videos have garnered about half a million views and more than 100 comments as of Tuesday morning.

“All love to janitors i honestly might join you at this point,” she captioned the video.

Multiple commenters warned that they’ve heard the store’s working conditions are subpar.

“They only get one 5 minute break in an 8 hour shift though so.. You win some you lose some,” one person wrote.

Others said they’ve also thought about working at the convenience store chain.

“I thought about working at Bucees too because they pay better then my corporate job,” another shared.

The Daily Dot contacted Roxie via TikTok DM and Buc-ee’s via email.