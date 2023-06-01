‘I’m so oblivious’: Ulta shopper doesn’t realize store is being robbed while waiting in line at checkout

A woman claimed she was shopping at an Ulta store and didn’t realize it was being robbed until she was in the checkout line.

The video documenting this episode comes from TikToker Kristen (@futuremrssalvulcano). It has received 3.9 million views and over 621,400 likes since it went up on May 20.

The short video, soundtracked to No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” shows Kristen standing at an Ulta checkout counter with police officers in the background.

The on-screen caption provides context: “I’m so oblivious that I didn’t realize the Ulta I was in was actively being robbed until I got to checkout.”

Viewers, however, didn’t need additional details, and many even said they had been in similar situations.

“This happened when I worked at Jamba,” one shared. “A guy came in trying to rob us and he was like ‘give me the paper’ and I asked if he wanted an application.”

“If it makes you feel better,” a second said, “I didn’t know my own store was being robbed until my assistant manager told me to tell customers we’re closing early.”

Another worker, who was in a line of work where you really should know better, confessed, “I’m so oblivious that when I was a bank teller and getting robbed I didn’t understand what he was asking for so I told him I have to get my manager.”

Several viewers also shared their experiences witnessing robberies at Ulta in particular.

“Once i was walking into ulta and noticed someone was in a rush to get out so i held the door open for them,” one commenter recalled. “Turns out they were robbing the store.”

“Lmfao ulta got robbed [when] i was there once too i was so oblivious that i was standing right next to them smelling ariana grande perfume,” a second shared.

A worker chimed in, proving obliviousness affects them too: “OMG i worked at ulta and asked one of them robbing perfume if they needed help finding anything before getting yelled at on walkie.”

Another commenter simply declared, “Ulta is ALWAYSSSS getting robbed. I’ve never seen any other store get robbed as much.”