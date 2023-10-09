‘Those are the free samples!!!!’: Ulta customer pays $35 for fragrance gift set. It contains nothing but samples

An Ulta Beauty customer went viral on TikTok after revealing how she got duped by the chain.

Star’Asia (@d.starasia), the customer, started her video by opening a large package from Ulta Beauty. She proceeded to take out a smaller box labeled “Dazzling Scents of the Season.” But those “dazzling scents” turned out to be nothing more than puny perfume samples.

The content creator said she thought she ordered mini perfume bottles from the beauty chain. Instead, she said she received pint-sized samples and was not happy.

“$35 for this? and the scents stink,” Star’Asia wrote in the caption.

Her mistake was a valid one, however. On Ulta Beauty’s website, the mini bottles and the free sample kit boxes look similar. But there are important distinctions. The box Star’Asia ordered contains “14 women’s sample size scents to try plus sleek travel atomizer and gift card for purchase of any scent in kit.” The mini perfume set, meanwhile, contains only seven sample bottles. The kit itself is also pricier.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Star’Asia via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. As of Monday afternoon, Star’Asia video had over 1.1 million views, where viewers recommended reading the fine print.

“Those are the free samples!!!!” one viewer wrote.

“It’s called the sampler kit and online it lists the measurements as 0.05oz. Gotta read the details!!” another added.

“Definitely check the details,” a third person said. “The description will give you the sizes of each one. It’s typically the one costing $45 or $50.”

But Ulta Beauty customers apparently make this mistake often.

“the amount of times i’ve returned these this week… the $45 one has the bottles,” an Ulta Beauty worker wrote.

“& sent all 3 boxes BACK to Ulta, because play in somebody else face. I wanted… cute miniature bottles!” another customer shared.

“I’m so glad I saw this because I was literally about to order this last night,” a third person wrote.

But mistakes do happen. One TikTok user mistook a bottle of hand sanitizer for vinegar while traveling abroad. Another content creator, meanwhile, called out Chili’s for accidentally serving butter instead of ice cream with their cookie.