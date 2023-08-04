‘I do not have 2k let alone 29 k lol’: Uber customer’s card charged $29,000 for ride during vacation trip

A TikToker recently went viral after claiming she was charged more $29,000 for a $54 Uber ride in Costa Rica due to a currency conversion mix-up.

Dominique Adams, who goes by @dominique.xo.xo on TikTok, shared her story in a now viral video on June 30.

In the video, which has since accumulated over 10.8 million views, the TikToker humorously writes an onscreen caption, “Take an Uber in Costa Rica they said. It will be fine they said.”

The video then transitions to a series of screenshots, the first of which displays a jaw-dropping pending payment to Uber, set at a whopping $29,994.

Consecutive screenshots then show the TikToker’s futile attempts to contact Uber, most of which go unanswered, and one reportedly automated response telling her “there is nothing to worry about.”

In the description of the video, the TikToker clarified that she also contacted her bank, writing “Yes, I contacted my financial institution @Altura Credit Union immediately. They said there is nothing they can do about it at the moment as I have to wait another 4 days for the amount to possibly convert to the correct amount.”

In the comment section of the video, users quickly started making fun of the bizarre situation.

“Did you Uber [from the] U.S. to Costa Rica??” one commenter wrote.

“Mine would have said..sorry card declined,” a second commenter added.

“Don’t forget to tip and give 5 stars,” another commenter quipped.

As first reported by the Daily Mail, Adams posted a follow-up TikTok, where she revealed the reason for being charged an exorbitant amount was a mistake with currency conversion. The actual cost of the ride was 29,994 Costa Rican Colón (CDC), which should’ve amounted to approximately $54. However, due to the mishap in currency selection, she was mistakenly charged the equivalent of $29,994 instead.

In the same video, the TikToker expressed her frustration with her bank, stating “I was going back and forth with the bank… they basically told me that it was my fault because I put a travel notice on my card.”

Uber support was reportedly equally unhelpful, as Adams revealed: “All that I was able to get from them is that it was my bank’s fault and that I needed to check with my bank on why they did not convert it or charge me in the correct currency.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dominique Adams, Uber, and Altura Credit Union for comment.

On July 5, Adams posted another follow-up TikTok. In it, she confirmed, “After about 4 days of having no funds, I wasn’t able to withdraw any money. All of a sudden, the charge was fixed, the charge was reversed, I ended up getting all of my money back.”