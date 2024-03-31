‘I always get a refund when they do this’: Uber Eats customer orders a Little Caesars pizza, can’t believe what driver ends up delivering

In the Wild Wild West that is the internet, where every meal can become a story, a Reddit user named Samantha (u/TG3RL1LY) took to the r/UberEATS thread to share a culinary disaster that left the internet amused and empathetic.

The post, which quickly garnered 11,000 upvotes, was appropriately titled, “My ‘driver’ was on a bike and wore my order on his back…” with a chilling subheader, “It was also cold.” The photograph showcased a pizza that had seen better days: Folded upon itself and crammed to one side of the box.

As is often the case with anything uploaded online, commenters had a lot to say. One user, in an attempt to look on the bright side, remarked, “Respect the hustle bro,” praising the driver’s determination to deliver the goods. Another added a pinch of wit to the discourse, calling the mishap an “‘almost calzone.”

“Hey, at least you got your food,” added a third.

Meanwhile, another user quipped, “This is actually how the pizza comes out of the oven at Little Caesars,” throwing some good old-fashioned shade at the pizza chain.

Many others dogpiled this sentiment, hating the quality of Little Caesars. In contrast, a spirited defense for the pizza emerged with one commenter chipping in, “All the little Caesar’s hate is unwarranted and I will not stand for it, going to get some right now.”

Interestingly, despite the unfortunate delivery tale, Little Caesar’s had recently been in the news for a more positive reason. Their launch of “Crazy Puffs” -puffs filled with cheese, pepperoni, and dough-had been making waves. Described as “pockets of pizza perfection,” these $3.99 treats had influencers and food enthusiasts buzzing, a stark contrast to the Reddit fiasco.

However, Samantha’s post shines a light on a larger issue: The rising costs and challenges of delivery services in bustling urban environments like New York City. With the city raising the minimum wage, delivery platforms such as Uber Eats and DoorDash have responded by increasing their fees, a move that has added an average of $4 to the cost of delivered meals. This price hike has sparked legal action, with both companies suing the city over the increased costs.

Amid this tumultuous mishap, one can’t help but sympathize with the customer’s plight. With delivery fees on the rise, receiving a cold, deformed pizza feels like adding insult to injury. While a refund might offer some consolation, the anticipation and disappointment surrounding what should have been a simple pleasure—enjoying a hot pizza at home—cannot be quickly or easily remedied.

The DailyDot has reached out to UberEats via email and Samatha via Reddit direct message for further comment.

