‘Ma’am please take me to my destination’: Uber driver’s car runs out of gas with a passenger in the car

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing the hilarious chain of events that occurred after her Uber driver ran out of gas.

Summer Jones (@901sumo), from Memphis, Tennessee, said that her Uber driver ran out of gas on the highway while she was in the car. Her nearly 2-minute video documenting what happened afterward has since garnered over 978,100 views.

“UBER DRIVER RAN OUT OF GAS WITH ME IN THE CAR,” Jones wrote in the text overlay.

Jones recorded the beginning of the video from the back seat of her driver’s car.

“It’s not funny. But we did just run out of gas on the interstate,” Jones said. “We’re really stopped on the interstate. We really ran out of gas.”

“I hope nobody hits me,” the Uber driver responded.

Jones then recommended to the driver that she turn off her car and park it off to the side. As she’s talking, another driver whips past them and honks their car’s horn.

Then, Jones and the driver worked to figure out how to get to the closest gas station.

“How far of a walk is it?” Jones asked. The driver responded then that she hoped there was one a few minutes away, close to an approaching exit.

“Y’all, we just ran out of gas in the [expletive] Uber,” Jones continued. “I’m, like, what the [expletive]?”

The next scene Jones recorded is she and the driver walking along the side of the highway to said gas station. Jones, however, didn’t appear upset by the situation, as she and the driver laughed and cracked jokes along the way. At one point, on the way to the station, the driver asked Jones whether she wanted to watch the solar eclipse together.

Eventually, the two made it to the gas station and retrieved enough for the driver’s car. The video ended as the two walked back to the car.

“Only some [expletive] that’d happen to me,” Jones wrote in the accompanying video caption.

According to RideGuru, though, other passengers have been trapped in similar situations, too. Almost five years ago, another rider said that their driver stopped to get gas in the middle of a ride and asked advice on how they should rate them.

Still, a number of viewers said that they couldn’t believe the ordeal.

“‘You wanna watch the eclipse together’ is crazy like ma’am please take me to my destination,” one person wrote.

“How is she ubering with no gas,” another asked.

Others, meanwhile, applauded Jones for keeping her cool throughout the ordeal.

“You made her feel comfortable by not being mad and mean about it,” one person said.

“you a real one for walking w her,” another added.

“This actually shows your character,” a third viewer wrote. “Calm, understanding, and just an outstanding good attitude. 10/10.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jones via TikTok comment and to Uber by email.