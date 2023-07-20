‘The kid is usually like 12 and perfectly capable of being on their own’: Viewers defend traveler who refused to give up good seat so kid could sit with their family

A Seattle-based TikToker was traveling on a flight when she was asked to give up her seat so that a child could sit with their family. But she resolutely stayed put—even going so far as to record a TikTok video that showed she was enjoying her decision immensely.

The short clip, posted to the platform on Wednesday by creator Life with Dr Sabra (@lifewithdrsabra), drew more than 1.6 million views in just 23 hours.

It showed the traveler sitting in an airplane seat smiling, with a caption that read, “POV: Flight agent asks me if I want to give up my 1A seat so a child sits with their family.”

@lifewithdrsabra That’s a no from me dawg 🤣 would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13. ♬ original sound – Sunshynelove21

Her caption stated, “That’s a no from me dawg. Would you have given up your seat? Also they ended up finding a solution so no, i am not a terrible human being. Also the child was like 13.”

Fortunately, this TikToker’s story ended well for her, unlike another unlucky traveler who also refused to give up her seat but was then subject to her seatmate muttering profanities at her for the entirety of the flight.

Commenters applauded the TikToker’s decision.

“Good for you!” one person gushed. “If they wanted their kid next to them they should’ve booked adjacent seats.”

“Never switch unless it is an upgrade,” another remarked. “Others’ poor planning is not your fault.”

Dr Sabra was quick to point out, “Others as in airlines in this instance not parents* yes.”

One traveling parent observed, “Nope, cause, as a mom, it’s a parents responsibility to plan ahead. Just traveled to Europe for 1.5 months with my toddler and no one had to move.”

“Worst part is the kid is usually like 12 and perfectly capable of being on their own for the flight,” someone else pointed out.

One commenter put things in perspective, saying, “I can’t even bring myself to ask someone to please get up so that I can use the loo, but there are literally people out there who ask to trade seats?”

“If you want to sit with your kid or anyone for that matter,” someone suggested, “you ask the person in the less desirable section to trade seats for your better seat.”

Another user theorized, “Just know they booked two business and one eco thinking they’ll strong-arm someone into giving up their seat.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.