If you’re in the market for a new (or new to you) car don’t head over to the dealership just yet. Not until you’ve checked out this helpful video from podcaster, TikToker, and former car salesperson Roxy Stylez for the real lowdown on what to expect and how to prepare before you sign the papers on your new wheels.

The video, which dropped yesterday has already racked up 4.6 million views at the time this article was published. In it, Stylez lays down a set of rules that any first-time buyer can follow to give themselves an edge over any car dealer’s shady sales tactics.

Here are five of her key points:

1. Don’t let them know you have a trade-in vehicle (even if you do)

Roxy advises buyers to keep this info to themselves. “We’ll bring up the lie later,” she tells her viewers.

2. Find your vehicle’s price on autotrader.com

The “exact kilometers … exact year make and model” she says. “That is the price you should be paying.” It’s also the price you should expect to get for your trade-in.

3. Drop down the first offer by $5,000

“Get it close to the price you saw on Autotrader,” she advises. If they don’t budge, start walking out. Threaten to go to another dealer.

4. Don’t buy an extra warranty

“Never, ever, ever buy extra warranty,” Roxy tells prospective buyers. “I would not pay over $1,500 for a warranty. End of story.’

5. Wait until the papers are signed before you talk trade-in

Once you have the details in ink the dealership cannot “bury any extra money that they’re not making off your vehicle into the vehicle you just purchased.”

If they refuse to take the trade-in at the cheapest Autoloader value then Roxy, once again, advises you to walk.

“They’re going to call you back at month end when their numbers are down,” she reveals.

The video has been met with thousands of comments with most either expressing gratitude to Roxy or confirming her advice.

“I’m gonna walk into the car dealership and have to rewatch this tiktok right in front of them lol,” viewer rebby (@ogrebby) replied in the comments.

A former salesperson commented, “She is 100% correct. listen to Roxy. I worked in dealerships for 20 years. it is sad but true all the way down to the warranty and rate. 100% true”

“I love you I’m a woman I’ve worked at a car dealership you are 100% correct again. Love you.,” another viewer added.

“You don’t have to like me,” Roxy ends the video saying, “but b***h you’d be stupid not to listen to me.”

