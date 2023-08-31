‘I’d work one month and be done for the year‘: Topless maid says she makes $128K a month

A TikToker and topless maid has gone viral after revealing just how much she made in a month.

This isn’t the first time that TikTok user Sammi (@sincerest_sammi) has gone viral after discussing just how much she earns in her line of work. For example, she once claimed to earn $1,430 in a single day as a topless maid, later reporting that she made almost $4,000 in a day doing the same thing.

Since beginning to work in the field, Sammi has expanded her work into areas like topless yard work and bikini car washing. From her various income streams, she says she earns around $128,000 every month.

The breakdown is as follows: $26,000 from work as a topless maid, $11,000 from bikini car washing, $22,000 from OnlyFans, $18,000 from topless tractor mowing, $20,000 from dominatrix work, $8,000 from stripping at a strip club, $13,000 from bikini pool cleaning and landscaping, and $10,000 from a topless baking live stream. In total, this comes out to just under $130,000.

In the video, Sammi reiterates that this number is before taxes and that she also pays an accountant to manage her books. In a comment, she also says that she has three employees, whom she also pays.

“I made this video not to brag, okay? I’m not trying to shove it in your face, like, ‘Oh yeah, I make this,’” she explains. “I’m trying to inspire. I want other women, men, people to do this type of stuff.”

She closes her video by saying that she will post more clips about how to get into the business. Judging by the comments section, many users are interested.

“I’ma need my husband to get on board with a lot of stuff really quickly,” wrote a user.

“Man I wish someone had told me social work was the wrong SW to become,” joked another.

“I’d be happy with only half of that for a year’s annual… I’m in the wrong business!!” exclaimed a third.

“I’d work one month and be done for the year,” added an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sammi via Instagram direct message.