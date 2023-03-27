‘So they just… stare at you? While you clean?’: Topless maid says she made $3,850 in one day

A user on TikTok is making waves after sharing how much money she earns as a topless maid.

In a now-viral video, Tampa-Orlando-based TikTok user Sammi (@sincerest_sammi) says that a single day of work brought in nearly $4000.

“I just got done cleaning eight houses today,” she says in the video. She later notes that each cleaning lasts for an hour at a time. “My hourly rates and tips, I made $3850 today. Very successful day.”

Her video currently has over 2.1 million views.

Sammi previously discussed her income in another video that has since been deleted.

In this video, Sammi notes that she does actually clean the places in which she’s working, though she admits that the cleaning is mostly surface-level.

“I never do any kind of deep, detailed cleaning that I know is going to take me more than an hour, and most people only hire me for the hour,” she explains. “I’ve only had a few clientele that have actually hired me for a couple of hours to deep clean their house.”

She then notes that she’s mainly there for “entertainment purposes.”

That said, clients are not allowed to engage in any lewd or inappropriate behavior—and if they do, or if Sammi feels “disrespected or uncomfortable in any way,” she promptly ends the session and does not issue them a refund.

“95% of my clientele respect that,” she claims. “I’ve had very few issues so far.”

As far as security is concerned, Sammi says she’s hired a security officer to wait in the car while she cleans. In case there are any issues, Sammi can hit a button on her watch that informs her security that she needs assistance (the door must remain unlocked while she is there, per her contract). She gives this security officer 35% of her earnings.

“A lot of people hate me for that for some reason,” she says of her security payments. “But, I put my life in his hands. To me, I don’t think you should be underpaying somebody like that.”

As Sammi predicts at the end of the video, users were quick to flood her comment section with questions and their thoughts on the practice overall.

“So they just… stare at you? While you clean?” asked one user.

“Well damn I be giving away my services for free around this house,” joked another.

A few questioned Sammi about whether she was concerned about security cameras in the home.

In response, Sammi wrote, “They have to turn them off it’s in my contract…they can record or take pics with their personal cell with my [permission] and an extra charge…If they have security cameras on and they leak the video I can legally come after them. Also stated in my contract.”

Above all, users seemed supportive of Sammi’s line of work.

“I love this. Fully supporting you!” exclaimed one user. “Have fun and glad you are safe.”

