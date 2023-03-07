‘I charge $300 an hour’: Topless maid reveals how much she makes in tips in 1 day

A TikToker broke down her $1,430 single-day earnings as a topless maid in a viral video.

In the video, which has been viewed nine million times as of Monday, user Sammi (@sincerely__sammi69) said she only cleaned five homes on Sunday, charging $300 an hour.

“It’s not required to tip, but at the majority of houses that I clean they do tip,” Sammi said.

She said two houses tipped her $150, while the last house she cleaned gave her a “very generous” $200 tip. In total, she earned $2,230 for five hours of work, including $730 total in tips.

Sammi revealed 35% of that money was paid to a security person who travels to each house with her and waits in the car “just in case anything happens.”

“35 percent is $780, but we’re going to go ahead and round that up because he’s amazing. He will be getting $800,” she said in the video. In the caption, she added how “the good ol’ IRS gets a cut too.”

Users in the comments section expressed disbelief at the amount of money her security guard received for just “sitting.”

“Jeez! 35 percent for security? Obviously your safety is priceless but damn!” user Grace (@uhhhmazingrace) wrote.

In response to a comment claiming 35 percent to be a “really high” amount, Sammi replied, “He talks to me to keep my mental health in check. He deserves every cent.”

In another comment, she revealed that he is currently struggling and that she agreed to help by paying him both cost and tips, saying she felt he “deserved it.”

Other professional cleaners wondered how Sammi managed to clean a home in only one hour.

“My question as a professional housekeeper… is how do you clean a whole house in 1 hour? Most homes take me 2-3 hours to clean,” user Leah (@cookie232388) wrote.

“To really clean a house it takes me more than 1 hour,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sammi via TikTok comment.