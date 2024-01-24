‘Bro STUCK 5 EGGS IN HIS MOUTH’: This content creator eats a raw egg every time someone joins his live stream. Why are people tuning in?

What lengths will people go to in order to entice viewers to their live streams? In the case of one creator, it’s the promise of eating raw eggs and then the delivery of that promise.

The novel approach to encouraging viewership comes from creator Michael Smith, who posts on TikTok as BIG30 (@bigthirtythemix). Multiple posts on his account promise that if you join his TikTok live stream, he’ll eat a raw egg.

One recent pinned video, dating back to Dec. 22, has generated an impressive tally of more than 26 million views. It starts with him putting a whole egg in his mouth, quickly spitting it back into his hand, and then asking, “What are you looking at me for?”

He then goes on to explain the prospect: “Every time someone join my live, I gotta eat a raw egg.”

He films strategically with a stack of styrofoam egg cartons behind him in multiple videos. In the pinned one, he comments on their presence, saying, “I’m not capping.” Then, pointing to the egg carton tower that reaches his ceiling, he asks, “Does this look like I’m cappin’ to you?” He then tells his viewers, “Y’all here still watching this egg tower instead of going in the live and be like, ‘Yo, eat a egg, dude.'”

A debate was sparked in his comments section, with some verifying that he does indeed eat the occasional (or more) raw egg while live, while others contend they’ve never seen it.

“Bro STUCK 5 EGGS IN HIS MOUTH,” one claimed.

Another responded, “bro is begging for likes, how much was dude payed to say that, and yes he eats it then spits it out, hes wasting.”

Someone else reported, “Bro I saw him just [straight] up eating the egg.”

Another concurred, “Yea he it and spate the whole thing out.”

To that, one commenter offered, “Salmonella.”

But others reported that he disappointed, with one saying, “ate 0 eggs,” and another stating, “i joined he didn’t.”

Another went as far as to say, “He never eats it,” with yet another clarifying, “He only chews it and spit it out.”

Someone else said it was a ploy for TikTok donations, assessing, “he didn’t eat a egg he just said if we send a galaxy.”

A video dating back to September does show him in action eating a raw egg in the most unpalatable way possible: By putting the whole thing in his mouth, crunching down on it, and letting the yolk spill out of his mouth.

Curiously, one video from Sunday that shows him not eating an egg but just talking about it comes with a TikTok warning saying, “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to BIG30 via Instagram direct message in the hopes of knowing the extent of his raw egg eating and why he does it.