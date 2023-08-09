‘We all in our waitlist era’: Swifties theorize that the latest Fan Verified waitlist for the Eras tour is temporary

Trying to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour nowadays can feel like a Herculean effort. You have to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Presale. You may or may not get a code to buy a ticket. Then you have to hope Ticketmaster doesn’t break on you when you buy tickets (if they’re still in your price range), but if not, you’re at the mercy of astronomical price hikes on resell sites. You might need to travel to another city, state, or country just to see her perform. And that’s also assuming you bought tickets for the right date.

With a slew of new tour dates for October and November 2024, Swifties are once again facing steep odds. But with what feels like even more people than usual getting waitlisted to purchase tickets, some speculate that it might be a good thing.

Gossip Greg, who was waitlisted for tickets, offered up the possibility that Ticketmaster was waitlisting more people than usual—and it had a reason to do so; he also didn’t think people would be on the waitlist for long this time around.

“I think this is Ticketmaster learning from their mistake last time,” he explained. “They added way too many people to Verified Fan sell, and it was a disaster. So I think they might’ve learned their lesson, and they’re letting increments in this time.”

In a video about the waitlist, TikToker @jessbosnjak pointed to someone’s comment about how only a small percentage of people reportedly got codes as an indication that Ticketmaster is being strategic about this round of ticket sales.

“I think right now, they’re lowballing it ‘cause they need to have leftover tickets to go into the Avion Rewards presale. Their goal right now is not to sell out the entire show in the first presale.”

People are referencing Ticketmaster crashing during its Verified Fan presale for Swift tickets back in November, which shone a light on egregious resale prices (some of which were in the high five figures) and Ticketmaster’s monopoly on live event ticket sales.

“PRAYING it’s this and not the fact that all of canada is fighting over tickets rn,” one person wrote.

There is at least some indication that people on the waitlist are starting to get taken off it and sent codes. TikToker @octoberortiz, who was initially waitlisted when the latest batch of codes went out, assured further that the waitlist might be temporary. (He says he got the email during work, so he couldn’t buy them before they sold out.)

“So I do believe that if you did get a waitlist email, that does not mean that you’re not gonna get tickets,” he said. “It basically means that you just need to wait until you get your code later on today.”

While fans with codes are starting to buy tickets for new shows, the possibility that the waitlist isn’t a Swiftian form of purgatory and escape with a code is still possible.

“We all in our waitlist era,” Dayna Parker wrote in response to Gossip Greg’s video.