‘She’s quick. She’s sporty’: Expert shows the 3 ‘uncommon’ cars you may not expect are actually this reliable

RudyCars (@rudycars2), a popular TikTok account known for car advice, recently posted a video sharing three cars they believe are unexpectedly reliable.

In the clip, which has garnered 855,600 views so far, the TikToker rates the three “uncommon” vehicles’ performance, reliability, and what makes each one stand out.

Mazda3 Hatchback

RudyCars starts with the Mazda3 Hatchback, specifically the 2021 model year.

“She’s quick. She’s sporty. She’s reliable,” He says, adding that the Mazda3 is also “good on gas” and offers the convenience of a hatchback design.

According to the TikToker, this Mazda model has “everything you would want” in a car, making it a top choice for drivers looking for dependability.

Experts over at Edmunds also agree about the Mazda3, giving it a 7.6 rating out of 10 and a reliability score of 4 out of 5. They highlight its interior design, handling, and engine performance as the main pros.

2021 BMW 228i

Next up is the 2021 BMW 228i, which RudyCars calls one of their all-time favorite BMWs on the market.

“It is probably one of the best BMWs,” he says, focusing on its reasonable price, impressive speed, and decent reliability.

He notes, however, that maintenance costs for BMWs tend to be on the higher side, which could be a drawback. But overall, He is a fan of the 228i, saying, “Love this car. Love the way it looks, very reliable.”

Car site Kelley Blue Book also rated the vehicle model highly with a 4.3 out of 5. It lists the main pros as the proportions, dynamics, handling, and engine.

2022 Audi A5

Finally, his third recommendation is the 2022 Audi A5, a brand he admits to talking about often.

“I talk about Audi a lot on my page only because I like the cars,” the TikToker shares, explaining that the Audi A5 can be a reliable option if properly maintained.

He goes on to praise the car’s build quality, saying, “They are really, really well built.”

Car and Driver mostly agreed with the TikToker on this one. It rated the vehicle with an 8.5 out of 10, praising its styling, big trunk space, and driving dynamics.

The TikToker also invited their followers to share their own cars for a reliability rating.

“I highly recommend you throw your cars into the comments so I can rate them one through 10 strictly on reliability,” he said.

Viewers have mixed reactions

In the comments section, while some viewers shared their own vehicles to be rated, others questioned the TikToker’s choices.

One viewer found it odd that a Mazda was mentioned in the video. “‘Uncommon’ bros first car was a Mazda,” they wrote.

“I’ve never heard bmw 228i and fast in the same sentence lol,” wrote another.

“Guys stay away from diesel engines on a Mazda,” advised a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to RudyCars via TikTok comment and direct message.

